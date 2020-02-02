Superbowl Sunday has Came with the Kansas City Chiefs or Even Bay Area 49ers Jumped to Earn history Whenever they Struggle for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard-rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, Florida. The 49ers are still simply the 3rd team from the Super Bowl age to perform at the match soon after winning fewer or four matches the previous year. San Francisco can be attempting to tie New England and Pittsburgh using the NFL-record 6 super-bowl names when it wins Sunday. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have not gone into the huge Sport in fifty decades, plus they also got a trainer in Andy Reid who’d nearly certainly lock an upcoming Hall of Fame induction by successful his very first ring.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes News Reid’s electrical crime, which has been readily being among the very volatile in soccer 20-19. Even the 49ers defense was equally — or even longer — notable due to the Nick Bosa-led overhaul hurry. It will truly become considered a conflict of conflicting strengths aided by two ingenious tutors in Reid and also san-Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan.

Super Bowl 2020 Live Stream Reddit

Entering your daytime, the Chiefs had been preferred by only 1.5 details with all the match’s overall projected in an over/under of all fifty four. Pay attention to the most current superbowl chances at SportsLine using a peek at that who can acquire the match in their projection version along with winning pros. You may even look at Chiefs-49ers choices in our CBS sports activities analysts.

WHERE IS THE SUPER BOWL BEING PLAYED?

Super Bowl 2020 will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the home turf of the Miami Dolphins.

WHAT TIME WILL THE SUPER BOWL START?

The broadcast will begin at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT and kickoff will happen soon afterward. That’s 11:30PM in the UK and 10:30AM on February 3rd in Sydney.

If you just can’t wait until then, you can tune into the Fox NFL Kickoff show as early as 2PM ET.

WHAT NETWORK IS THE SUPER BOWL ON?

The “official” way to watch the Super Bowl changes each year. Last year, CBS scored the rights; this year, it’s Fox.

HERE’S HOW TO WATCH THE SUPER BOWL:

ON YOUR SMART TV

If you have any sort of smart TV or streaming stick, the easiest way to watch the Super Bowl is to download the Fox Sports, Fox Now, or the NFL app. You can log in with your TV provider or create a free profile, but you’ll also be able to stream it without having to sign in. All three apps are available on most streaming platforms, including Xbox One, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung TVs, Roku, and Google Chromecast.