Super Bowl 2020 live score: 49ers vs. updates. Chiefs, highlights, Miami results

Despite a couple of surprises in the first rounds of the NFL playoffs, the confrontation between the 49ers and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday is a heavyweight meeting.

Kansas City arrived at the AFC championship game last year in the first full season of quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the center, and regained most of his list in this campaign. Then, there was little surprise that the team's high octane offense was one more step this time, winning the opportunity to claim their first championship since 1969.

San Francisco was not a playoff team last year in part because quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ripped his ACL before he could reach his pace, and because his defense had not yet fully developed. With Garoppolo healthy in 2019 and rookie runner Nick Bosa in the mix, the 49ers were the NFC class, crippling the Vikings and Packers on their way to the Super Bowl.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is hosting the big game on Sunday.

Sporting News is tracking updates and highlights of Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and the Chiefs. Follow next.

2020 Super Bowl Score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F 49ers 0 0 – – – – Bosses 0 0 – – – –

49ers vs. Chiefs live updates, the highlights of Super Bowl 54

The start of Super Bowl 54 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

5:54 p.m. – Here is part of the homage before the game.

5:38 p.m. – Mahomes fires his squad.

5:28 p.m. – There will be a moment of silence before the game.

At the end of the warm-up of players after 5:50 ET, the NFL will keep a moment of silence for Chris Doleman, Kobe Bryant and the other eight victims of the helicopter crash last Sunday. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020

5:20 p.m. – No patriot in the Super Bowl probably has many happy people. However, Julian Edelman no.

5:10 p.m. – Jerry Rice is on the field before a Super Bowl game, as in the old days.

