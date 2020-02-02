Super Bowl 2020: 10 incredible statistics of the return of the Chiefs to the 49ers

%MINIFYHTML7aa9bc362d4f5a049af82c72b67badee11% %MINIFYHTML7aa9bc362d4f5a049af82c72b67badee12%

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl 54 champions, an honor they earned with another return effort.

For the third time this postseason, the Chiefs had to overcome a double-digit deficit to secure a victory, this time by a 31-20 margin over the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City achieved victory with three consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes designed the victory, but he was not the only player who had anything to do: Damien Williams managed to play, although controversial, plays, as well as the defense. The 49ers also crumbled at the most inopportune moment.

Here are 10 incredible stats of the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 54:

50 years

The Kansas City victory on Sunday marked the end of a 50-year drought in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. This was not only Kansas City's first victory in the Super Bowl in half a century, but also its first appearance since 1970, when it was still an AFL team.

190 yards

That is the total combined yardage of the last three Chiefs touchdowns. Before those units, they had managed just 175 yards against San Francisco's defense throughout the game. The offensive became big when the Chiefs needed it most. The 49ers, on the other hand. . .

49 yards

San Francisco could have delayed the return of the Chiefs if he had succeeded in producing any offense. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they won only 49 yards in their last four units, which resulted in zero points, three first attempts and one rotation.

10 point return

The Chiefs fell 20-10 with 8:12 remaining in the game, but scored 21 unanswered points to steal the victory. The return victory of the Chiefs is tied for second place in the history of the Super Bowl. The biggest, of course, is the legendary 28-3 return by the Patriots over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51. The 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was at the losing end of both demonstrations.

21-0 run

The Chiefs' three touchdowns in the last quarter came in a 1-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce, a 5-yard touchdown capture of Williams from Mahomes and a 38-yard run from Williams.

2 interceptions

Mahomes may have taken the Chiefs to the promised land, but this was not his best statistical day on the grid. He threw two interceptions: the first to Fred Warner in the third quarter, the second to Tarvarius Moore in the fourth. It was his only game of two interceptions this season, not that it mattered in the long run.

66.7 completion percentage

Mahomes didn't have his best game on Sunday, but he put together two incredible units to give the Chiefs the advantage late. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns when Kansas City finally took a 24-20 lead. Williams took over the third with his 38-yard TD touchdown career.

133 total yards

Mahomes was elected MVP of Super Bowl 54, but Williams could have been awarded the honor for his game on Sunday. Not only did he run for 104 yards and a touchdown (on average 6.1 yards per carry), but he also caught four passes for 29 yards and another score.

1 victory in the Super Bowl

The Chiefs' victory on Sunday was not special just for Kansas City. He also marked the first Super Bowl victory in the 21-year coach career of Andy Reid. Before Sunday, Sporting News had classified him as the best coach in all sports without a championship. He fell short in Super Bowl 39 as coach of the Eagles, who fell 24-21 to the Patriots.

24 years old

Mahomes made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player in NFL history to win Super Bowl MVP honors. At 24, 138 days, Mahomes beat Emmitt Smith (24 years, 260 days) as the youngest MVP in Super Bowl history. He also joins Tom Brady as the only quarterback who wins the prize when he is under 25.