Stars react to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 show

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He scored big Sunday night.
Latin legends came to kill and put on the performance of the year during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. The dynamic duo offered a unique performance in life, as they both sang their hit songs, attracted great famous guests, made epic changes of dress and more.
And we, mere morals, were not the only ones who loved the halftime show. Lady Gaga, Pink, Donatella Versace and many more celebrities couldn't get enough of their stellar show on Sunday night.
"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so amazing! What a fun part-time show I danced and smiled all the time!" Gaga shared on Twitter. "Sexy women so powerful !!!!"
"Yes! Part time was JOY !!!!!!!!! Yes !!!!! @shakira @JLo all that is," Pink wrote in social networks.
In addition, people were impressed when the 11-year-old daughter of J.Lo, Emme, joined her and Shakira on stage. Singing "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; with his famous mother, the two closed it.
"The choreo … the recoil songs … the production … the surprise appearance of Emme. Incredible,quot; Ryan Seacrest shared. "JLo's daughter, Emme and Shakira on drums,quot; Padma Lakshmi expressed On twitter.
Donatella shared on Instagram: "WOWW! What a show! Two incredibly talented women on stage tonight … Bravissime Shakira and Jennifer! How exciting!"
Of course, Lopez's fiance proved to be his number one fan. Alex Rodriguez He posted an adorable video of him dancing and smiling, when his future wife closed the stage with Shaki.
"INCREDIBLE! She crushed it ABSOLUTELY," he wrote on Twitter. "Wow, that was so much fun! I'm so proud of you, Jen!"
The halftime show was lost in the two Latin legends. J.Lo referred to the importance of the program in September, when she and Shakira were announced as headliners of the halftime show.
"Since i saw Diana Ross flying skyward at the halftime show, I dreamed of acting in the Super Bowl, "J.Lo said in a statement at the time." And now it becomes even more special not only because it is the 100th anniversary of the NFL, but also because I am acting with a Latin partner. I can't wait to show what girls can do on the biggest stage in the world. "
In any case, Jennifer felt that she took home an Oscar after learning about her performance in the 2020 Super Bowl.
"It's like winning the Oscar," he said in a CBS Sunday Morning December interview. "It's the biggest show there is. It has the biggest audience. You have to have this great production. You can't do that on the tour. Everything is like, budget conscious and & # 39; you can do this and you can do that. & # 39; It's a different experience and I think it's a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exciting about it. "
J. You can say that again!
