Stars react to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 show

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He scored big Sunday night.

Latin legends came to kill and put on the performance of the year during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. The dynamic duo offered a unique performance in life, as they both sang their hit songs, attracted great famous guests, made epic changes of dress and more.

%MINIFYHTML7ffc3765fafab3481dd2ef265efa409711% %MINIFYHTML7ffc3765fafab3481dd2ef265efa409712%

And we, mere morals, were not the only ones who loved the halftime show. Lady Gaga, Pink, Donatella Versace and many more celebrities couldn't get enough of their stellar show on Sunday night.

"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so amazing! What a fun part-time show I danced and smiled all the time!" Gaga shared on Twitter. "Sexy women so powerful !!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡O! two and three thousand sexy and powerful women !!!!

"Yes! Part time was JOY !!!!!!!!! Yes !!!!! @shakira @JLo all that is," Pink wrote in social networks.