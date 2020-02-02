Spurs vs Man City player rankings: Steven Bergwijn makes a perfect start since Oleksandr Zinchenko has a day to forget | Soccer news





Steven Bergwijn is harassed by Serge Aurier after his sensational opening punch

Tottenham rose to fifth place in the Premier League after debutant goals Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son secured a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's team failed to score and also missed a penalty on their only visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last April and history repeated itself when Ilkay Gundogan's first foul from 12 yards proved costly.

%MINIFYHTMLaa9e320709eff3eb31c7b4a8c80f1be911% %MINIFYHTMLaa9e320709eff3eb31c7b4a8c80f1be912%

City follows 22 points behind Liverpool in second place with the goals of the season now in limbo; there is no possibility of retaining his title and, however, it is unlikely that he will be caught in the runner-up position.

Ben Grounds and Gerard Brand of Sky Sports evaluate the key actors after José Mourinho only won his sixth victory as a manager over Guardiola in the great battle of the two great intellectual authors of football.

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris – 8

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham saves a penalty from Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City

A big difference for the Tottenham side. I got a couple of crucial nails in Sergio Agüero's shot to deflect it to the post and went to Tottenham's rescue to avoid the 40-minute penalty of Ilkay Gundogan. A dominant presence that claimed to deny Gabriel Jesus a late consolation later.

Toby Alderweireld – 7

The central Belgian half contributed to Agüero hitting the wood while sliding to reduce the angle. Alderweireld returned to his line to frustrate the Argentine once again after Lloris had faced Japhet Tanganga. Reserved

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City

Davinson Sanchez – 7

He was a very relieved man after a careless pass from behind allowed Riyad Mahrez to prepare Agüero for the attack that Lloris kept brilliantly out. For the first time under Pep Guardiola, City suffered consecutive games without goals, and Sanchez played his part, achieving 10 games, one of his own crossbar in the last seconds!

Serge Aurier – 6

Typically bombarded to the right according to the instructions of José Mourinho. He suffered a torrent of blood on his head when he challenged Agüero inside the box, given after a VAR review, but Lloris avoided his blushes with a good stop to avoid Gundogan's penalty. Recovered and grown in confidence.

Japhet Tanganga – 6

Another difficult task in just his third start in the Premier League. City sought to target the left side of Tottenham with Kevin De Bruyne and Mahrez watching a lot of ball. The young man suffered a confusion with Lloris shortly after the restart, which almost led Gundogan to atone for his lack of penalty. He lived up to the challenge.

Harry winks – 7

A happy 24th birthday for Winks, who provoked the resurgence of the Spurs in the second half by taking out the foul that led to Oleksandr Zinchenko's red card. It was Winks' fourth consecutive start in the Premier League, his longest career under Mourinho, and he paid for the faith shown in him with another mature show in the Tottenham engine room.

Giovani Lo Celso – 7

A fifth consecutive start for Lo Celso and the first since his move from Real Betis was permanent last week. It seems a cunning business. Christian Eriksen's presence in the club had remained a dark cloud, but that has been lifted by his departure and the appearance of the 23-year-old as a ready-to-use replacement. Reserved

Steven Bergwijn – 8

Steven Bergwijn fights for possession with Nicolas Otamendi

An exciting moment for the player in his new club. A touch on the chest and explosion. The Dutchman covered his face during his celebration, but the identity of the scorer was not confused. Mourinho was ready to make a change shortly after Zinchenko's dismissal, but Bergwijn changed it with a magic wand. He suffered cramping and left shortly after.

Son of Heung-Min – 7

It seemed isolated during the opening hour, since the long balls that were looking for the South Korean continued to return towards the goal of the Spurs. But after being isolated, he broke into life and achieved his goal very well, although through a deviation from Fernandinho.

Lucas Moura – 8

The best Tottenham player when this game was a contest. He showed great composure to establish Bergwijn and caused countless problems for Kyle Walker with his direct career as part of the first three Tottenham fluids. He moved through the middle after replacing Dele Alli to keep City guessing.

Dele Alli – 6

Dele Alli wanted to continue with a career of fine scoring under José Mourinho

In the absence of Harry Kane, Alli was deployed as the fake number nine, but Spurs failed to register a target shot in the first 45 minutes. There he threw himself on the ground, but there were very few encouraging signs that this is a position he will want to return to. Replaced with 20 minutes remaining.

Subs

Tanguy Ndombele – 6

It seemed he had a point to prove when he replaced Alli, passing with real purpose at Son's feet when the Spurs duly doubled their lead within a minute of their arrival.

Erik Lamela – 6

He entered the exhausting Bergwijn and helped double with Aurier to make sure Sterling remained subdued as City's attempts to establish a frantic ending never took off.

Eric Dier – n / a

He replaced Moura during the last six minutes to sit in front of the defense and secure only a third clean sheet in 18 games since the arrival of Mourinho.

City man

Lucas Moura and Fernandinho seek to take possession in the first half

Ederson – 5

He moved as he ran from the goal from the beginning, almost letting Lucas Moura in, but he didn't face his first shot until minute 63, the first Spurs game. I could not have done much for either of the two objectives.

Kyle Walker – 5

Hit and fail. Caught in two minds whether to support Mahrez or fulfill defensive duties. Reserved

Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Good on the ball and pulls City from the back by step, but it's still a positionally weak link. He was a little out of position for the second of the Spurs, committing to leave room for the Son behind.

Fernandinho – 6

It started superbly, but it fell. City, without a favorite central defender, is cutting his nose to annoy them, and Fernandinho missed a lot in the midfield.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

Yellow card to Oleksandr Zinchenko after 60 minutes

Involved unnecessarily in the first half of the fight after VAR chaos, and then nonsense to throw Winks for the second yellow. Even if Winks looked for him, Zinchenko shouldn't be close to him.

Rodri – 6

He anchored the center of the field well enough on the defensive, without being spectacular. He struggled to move the ball to the rhythm of stretching the Spurs, who played narrowly. Reserved

Ilkay Gundogan – 5

I lost a penalty and a glorious opportunity just after the break on the stretch. He made most of the passes for City in the middle of the opposition.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6

A calm head amid the chaos of City, and happy to step back before moving forward two. He got into good positions, but he needed those around him to be more clinical with the ball.

Riyad Mahrez – 7

A constant threat and a first touch to die for. In his game, Mahrez is one of the most pleasant players in the City to watch, and he had the bad luck of being on the losing side.

Raheem Sterling – 6

Raheem Sterling seeks to beat Aurier to lower the pace on the left side of City

Better, but that killer instinct is still missing in the box. Even without goal or assistance in nine games. Reserved

Sergio Agüero – 5

He should have scored a short distance after the VAR chaos just before the break, but he had the bad luck of not opening the scoring before that when Lloris touched his low shot on the post.

Subs

Joao Cancelo (about 64) – 5

Brought by Agüero in an attempt to shore up the defense after the Spurs' first game, and he didn't do much wrong.

Gabriel Jesus (about 72) – 5

Splattered between the central backs in an attempt to make an opening, but did not have enough time to cause an impact.

Bernardo Silva – n / a

He played for the center after replacing Sterling, but in the absence of six minutes, he had very little time to cause an impact.