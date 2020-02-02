Sources claim that Cardi B and Offset were seen drinking long before Friday morning Miami Brawl

According to reports, Cardi B and Offset were drinking a lot and celebrating a lot on Thursday night before they saw Offset throwing punches at a busy Miami strip club. Page Six claims that Migos' rapper caused more problems when he shot a party animal who thought he had thrown champagne at this wife.

Page Six reported that Cardi first stopped at the Liv Nightclub in Fontainebleau around 2:30 a.m., and then his man appeared only moments later. A spectator claims that the rapper was partying all the time and had lots of drinks while he was at the club.

The assistant states that Cardi B was drinking a Corona all night and then, when she got up on stage, she asked everyone to have a drink with her too.

Other concert goers claimed that Cardi didn't even finish his set that night because of his continued alcohol consumption, but other club sources told the store that Cardi managed to finish his set without problems.

One source argued that Cardi B was clearly stumbling, but others declared that it was due to his huge high heels. The source described him as the "Cardi shuffle." Reportedly, while Offset performed his popular song "Clout," Cardi acted as if he were giving her a blowjob.

After the event was interrupted, sources claim that the couple went to Booby Trap, which offers a special 14-ounce steak for only $ 5. TMZ was the first to acquire a video in which the couple is standing next to a strip post until it seems that the rapper is splashed with the drink.

The rapper looks at the crowd and suddenly throws a random hit at the audience. Then, he was stopped for security and then left the place after the fight ended. As most know, this would not be the first time Cardi B was involved in a skirmish.

Famous, the rapper and Nicki Minaj got into a brutal fight at New York Fashion Week that ended with security guards separating them from each other.



