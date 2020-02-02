Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar at the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards.

The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards is scheduled to take place in Assam this year. But, before the big night, the curtain of the event was raised tonight. Not only that, this year Filmfare broke with tradition and rewarded the technician separately tonight. Each year, the technical awards are held on the main awards night, however, this year to recognize their gentle thrust in the movies, a special event was held for them. Many celebrities came to cheer on the winners of the technical awards and witness the nominations for tonight's top prizes.

We capture Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, R Madhavan and many other celebrities at the event. Outside the lot, Sonam Kapoor stood out in a sari of the House of Masaba. Check out the photos below.