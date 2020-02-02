Somalia has become the first country in the Horn of Africa to declare a locust infestation that devastates the region as a national emergency.

The country's Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement on Sunday that the increase in desert lobster "represents a major threat to Somalia's fragile food security situation."

"Food sources for people and their livestock are at risk," he added. "Desert swarms are rare and consume large amounts of crops and fodder."

The ministry said the emergency declaration was made to concentrate efforts and raise funds because it was critical to contain locust swarms before harvests occur in April.

Desert lobsters, whose destructive infestations cause damage and hunger in large-scale crops, are a species of grasshoppers that live mostly lonely lives until a combination of conditions promotes breeding and leads them to form massive swarms.

"Given the seriousness of this desert locust outbreak, we must commit our best efforts to protect food security and livelihoods for Somalis," said Agriculture Minister Said Hussein Iid.

"If we don't act now, we run the risk of a serious food crisis that we cannot afford."

According to the Regional Working Group on Food Security and Nutrition, East Africa is already experiencing a high degree of food insecurity, with more than 19 million people facing acute hunger.

Lobsters have led to what the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has called the "worst situation in 25 years,quot; in the Horn of Africa.

FAO says the current invasion is known as an "increase," when an entire region is affected, however, if it worsens and cannot be contained, more than a year or more, it will become what is known as a "plague,quot;. Lobster

There have been six large plagues of desert lobsters in the 1900s, the last of which was in 1987-89. The last significant increase was in 2003-05.