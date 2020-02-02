Shaun Wane will replace Wayne Bennett as England coach | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML4fcea23b6f8d77c8b8c38bca10ed4ab611% %MINIFYHTML4fcea23b6f8d77c8b8c38bca10ed4ab612%

RFL expects to introduce Wane on Monday; The former Wigan Warriors coach will have only four games to prepare England for the 2021 World Cup in his homeland





%MINIFYHTML4fcea23b6f8d77c8b8c38bca10ed4ab613% %MINIFYHTML4fcea23b6f8d77c8b8c38bca10ed4ab614% Shaun Wane's last permanent role was as coach of Wigan, which he left in 2018

Wigan's former boss, Shaun Wane, will be named as England's new coach.

Multiple sources understand that the Rugby Football League turned to Wane, 55, after deciding to leave Australian veteran Wayne Bennett after four years in charge of the national team.

Bennett, who turned 70 on New Year's Day, led England to the World Cup final in 2017 and was eager to stay at work for the next tournament in England in 2021.

However, his reputation was affected after overseeing the defeat of Britain's 4-0 series on his tour of New Zealand and Papua Guinea in the fall.

The South Sydney coach's contract with the RFL was exhausted at the end of that tour and the decision not to reappoint it is the main result of a review of the 2019 international program by RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer, and Rugby director Kevin Sinfield.

Wayne Bennett was eager to remain a coach before next year's World Cup, to be held in England

It is believed that Bennett has been notified of the decision and confirmation of the change will be made on Monday when RFL will hold a press conference at the University of Bolton Stadium to formally introduce the new coach.

Wane has been out of the rugby league since leaving Wigan at the end of 2018 after leading the Warriors to a third Super League title during his seven years in charge of his hometown club.

Since then, he has been working part-time as a high-performance coach with the Scottish Rugby Union and, at the same time, forged a successful sideline as a speaker, but has not hidden his desire to return to the league and also his ambition. to train the national team.

Wane will have only four games to prepare England for the 2021 World Cup: the RFL is working on a mid-season international in June before the three-game Ash Series against Australia in October and November.

Wane, a forward who played for Wigan for eight years, won two games with Britain in 1985-86.