Shakira's tongue was the real MVP of the Super Bowl halftime show

The cat has our tongue!

Sunday night, Shakira Y Jennifer Lopez He took us to church with his incredible performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

The two Latin legends take the stage for their highly anticipated show, which really exceeds everyone's expectations. After the dynamic duo came out Bad bunny Y J Balvin, the crowd went crazy for their surprise appearances.

In fact, J.Lo took the stage with his 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who sang a duet of "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot;.

And although people were amazed by the respective performances of Shakira and López (and the changes in dress), it was the interesting gesture with the singer's "Like,quot; language that really stole the show.

During her melody of her successes, the Colombian singer moved her tongue so fast that the memes exploded. "Nobody: … Shakira: LELELELE,quot; Padma Lakshmi joked on Twitter, next to an emoji with the tongue out.

A fan joined the fun, writing, "explain this shakira,quot; next to a video of the moment