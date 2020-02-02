Home Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday and other celebrities attend Gauri Khan's party

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are a powerful Bollywood couple. They have shown that true love lasts forever. The couple has been together since their teens. Gauri Khan is more than a star wife. Gauri has her own brand as an interior designer. He has also cultivated strong friendships within the industry. We have to witness it once again last night. Gauri organized a party for Dharmatic Entertainment of Karan Johar to celebrate the next show of the producer. Many stars gathered at the event, which put the media present there in a state of frenzy.


The shutters made Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Tusshar Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sohail Khan, Karan Johar and several other celebrities at the party . Scroll through the images.


Shahrukh khan


one/ 13

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan



Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan


%MINIFYHTML6ef167739c23b8994ec2d395830ba63713% %MINIFYHTML6ef167739c23b8994ec2d395830ba63714%

two/ 13

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan



Karan Johar


3/ 13

Karan Johar



Karan Johar


4 4/ 13

Karan Johar



Ananya Panday


5 5/ 13

Ananya Panday



Ananya Panday


6 6/ 13

Ananya Panday



Thick panday


7 7/ 13

Thick panday



Sidharth Malhotra


8/ 13

Sidharth Malhotra



Sanjay Kapoor


9 9/ 13

Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor



Shanaya Kapoor


10/ 13

Shanaya Kapoor



Amrita Arora


eleven/ 13

Amrita Arora



Sohail Khan


12/ 13

Sohail Khan



Filmfare


13/ 13

Sussanne Khan, Nandita Mehtani, Deanne Panday

