Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday and other celebrities attend Gauri Khan's party

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are a powerful Bollywood couple. They have shown that true love lasts forever. The couple has been together since their teens. Gauri Khan is more than a star wife. Gauri has her own brand as an interior designer. He has also cultivated strong friendships within the industry. We have to witness it once again last night. Gauri organized a party for Dharmatic Entertainment of Karan Johar to celebrate the next show of the producer. Many stars gathered at the event, which put the media present there in a state of frenzy.



The shutters made Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Tusshar Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sohail Khan, Karan Johar and several other celebrities at the party . Scroll through the images.