San Francisco 49ers 20-31 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick in Super Bowl LIV | NFL news

Kansas City celebrates

Kansas City recovered from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and win its first Super Bowl title in 50 years at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

In the 100th season of the NFL, and in the 11th championship game in Miami, Mahomes became the youngest player to win a Super Bowl and MVP award, while Andy Reid finished his long wait for a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Both teams had a significant advantage in an up and down competition, but Mahomes' five-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with less than three minutes remaining put the Chiefs in control before Williams ran in another TD to open a 11-point deficit and set the defense to end the long wait for Kansas City.

When Kendall Fuller eliminated San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the final seconds, the victory was sealed.

Patrick Mahomes says "no one had his head down,quot; when the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV.

After the presentation of the Dwayne team & # 39; the Rock & # 39; Johnson and Demi Lovato's interpretation of the Star Spangled Banner, the Chiefs started with the ball when the Niners chose to differ.

However, the newly crowned Defensive Rookie of the Year, Nick Bosa, had an immediate impact on San Francisco, crushing a Mahomes pass before the QB Chiefs failed Williams on third time.

After starting their opening career at age 18, the Niners opened the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed his speed at a 32-yard gain on the right sideline, before fighting again for another pick-up on the first attempt, although San Francisco was forced to settle for the 38-yard field goal. Robbie Gould

In response, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs drive to the San Francisco Red Zone. In third and 11 in 15, Mahomes ran it himself, but despite picking up 12, Jimmie Ward had a great blow to force the ball and back one meter behind the first attempt marker.

Patrick Mahomes gets the first Super Bowl LIV touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid kept his attack on the field and Williams became the middle in the fourth. Two plays later, Mahomes took it himself in a QB option and turned it on from a playground to make it 7-3.

Although San Francisco had a No. 1 pass defense, it was the Chiefs' D that created the first rotation.

Under heavy pressure, Garoppolo threw an inadvisable pass in the direction of Samuel, but Bashaud Breeland came forward to pick him up on the 43-yard line from Kansas City.

Sammy Watkins found open space between three defenders for a 28-yard pickup, before the Chiefs again opted to be aggressive and go for the fourth and one of the 19. Another QB option, and this time Mahomes threw Williams for turn into .

However, San Francisco's narrow coverage prevented Mahomes from connecting with Darwin Thompson on the third occasion, and instead Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal to put the 10-3.

49ers charge again to lead

Kyle Juszczyk scores the opening touchdown of the San Francisco 49ers of Super Bowl LIV.

With 10 minutes remaining halfway, the Niners won 11 yards or more in five consecutive plays involving Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and eventual touchdown scorer Kyle Juszczyk. Garoppolo found his fullback in 15 and left a tackle, cut the field and dove into the end zone.

The Niners recovered the ball, but with little time left, an offensive pass interference call about George Kittle killed the drive and sent us in half at 10-10, only the fourth Super Bowl in history tied at halftime. and surprisingly low score effort considering that both teams had averaged more than 32 points per game in the playoffs.

An excellent Breeland tackle forced a fourth down and a 42-yard field goal from Gould to open the scoring in the second half, and the Niners recovered the ball shortly thereafter.

In the second and five, Bosa found his way to Mahomes to knock out the ball, but the QB recovered. But that forced a third and long, in which Mahomes threw his first postseason interception when Fred Warned stood in front of Tyreek Hill in San Francisco 45.

Raheem Mostert breaks the Kansas City Chiefs defense to score in the Super Bowl LIV for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers took advantage when the hero of the NFC Championship game, Mostert, launched from a yard after Samuel picked up another 16 and Garoppolo fired a crucial laser in the third attempt at Kendrick Bourne. 20-10.

Kansas City was beginning to build a promising momentum to begin the fourth quarter, driving into San Francisco territory, but the Niners D took it again.

After Mahomes was fired by DeForest Buckner and faced a third down, he made another unusual pass out of place when he shot behind Hill and was intercepted by Tarvarius Moore in 13.

However, San Francisco only managed to chew three minutes out of the clock and Mahomes recovered the ball with nine minutes remaining 10, and got hot and never looked back.

Bosses find their way thanks to Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes throws a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Kyle Shanahan correctly challenged a Tyreek Hill to prevent the Chiefs from reaching the center of the field, but on the next play Kansas City produced its longest play in the game when Mahomes threw down the field to Hill by 44.

A pass interference call in Moore's touchdown zone in Kelce produced a first goal, and Mahomes returned to Kelce for the touchdown. In the typical style of the Chiefs, the trip lasted only two minutes and 30 seconds.

For the first time in the entire game, the Chiefs' defense forced a triple and returned the ball to Mahomes 20-17 with five minutes remaining plus three waiting times and a drive that started in the 35s.

With the momentum on his way, Kansas City ran across the field. Mahomes evaded the runners to find Kelce for a first attempt, before descending the right sideline to Watkins by 38.

Williams stretches to score for the Kansas City Chiefs and takes the lead in Super Bowl LIV.

Then, on the third attempt, Mahomes turned to Williams from five yards and reached the pylon to give the Chiefs the lead score with 2:44 remaining.

But that was not of the Niners. Mostert broke free for 17 yards before the two-minute warning, and Bourne added 16 more to reach the center of the field immediately after. Garoppolo could not connect with Emmanuel Sanders on the third attempt, he was fired and the Chiefs took charge with 1:25 still on the clock.

Looking to run out of time, the Chiefs turned to Williams again and when the Niners ran out in the middle, he ran to the left and freed himself for a 38-yard score, which means the Chiefs had scored 21 points in less than five minutes