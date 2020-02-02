Salo: the greasy national symbol of Ukraine | Food

%MINIFYHTMLf3b7a9e3ec11f6437acabc24ad57a03711% %MINIFYHTMLf3b7a9e3ec11f6437acabc24ad57a03712%

Lviv, Ukraine – A Russian customs officer asks a Ukrainian man if he carries drugs.

"Of course," says the man. "I have three kilos here!"

The Russian sees a piece of salted and uncured pork fat. "But this is salo!" he says.

%MINIFYHTMLf3b7a9e3ec11f6437acabc24ad57a03713% %MINIFYHTMLf3b7a9e3ec11f6437acabc24ad57a03714%

"Yes, and I am very addicted to that," replies the Ukrainian.

This is one of the many jokes about salo, one of Ukraine's favorite foods that symbolizes the former Soviet nation, its people and its culinary preferences. It has become a national symbol and object of gastronomic veneration, innumerable recipes and proverbs.

"If I were a lord, I would eat salo with salo," says one of these proverbs.

Ukrainians often treat their "addiction,quot; with irony.

"Ukraine is not yet dead, while there is saloon," sang the future president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dressed in tight leather and sports heels, in a satirical music video filmed in 2014 when he directed District 95, a comedy group whose immense popularity prompted him to the presidency five years later.

Another humorous trend is to portray the salo as something modern and great. A viral meme described salo as "Dol & # 39; ki Kabana,quot; (pork slices) in a reference to the fashion company Dolce & Gabbana.

A salo museum

"Salo is the soul of Ukraine," Oleksandr Kokozsky, a waiter at the humorous Salo Museum in the western city of Lviv, told Al Jazeera.

In this "museum restaurant,quot; located in a large basement next to cathedrals and an opera house, customers can try one of a dozen traditional dishes with salo such as borscht, a red soup with beet and sour cream, or vareniki, balls of dough that can be filled with almost anything, from cherries to cheese and, yes, salo.

A waiter from the Salo Museum in Lviv shows a menu dominated by dishes made with raw, smoked or marinated pork fat; his shirt says & # 39; Salo Salo & # 39; and mimics the Coca Cola logo (Mansur Mirovalev / Al Jazeera)

You can also order a pig butter figurine from Elvis Presley or "Marilyn Monroe & # 39; s lips,quot; made from raw pork fat and served with ice cream and fruit. If that doesn't sound exotic enough, one can try salo jam or chocolates with a small piece of white marble butter inside.

After an introduction to the science of salo and a couple of drinks of gorilka, Ukrainian vodka, "foreigners are hypnotized," said waitress Ulyana Gulyaka.

The museum also features a somewhat slapstick "salo art," which includes a greasy replica of the Black Square, the avant-garde painting by Kazimir Malevich and a canvas depicting the prophet Abraham killing a pig instead of the biblical ram.

A practical fat

There are many explanations for why Ukrainians are so addicted to salo.

One is practical: the salo is extremely nutritious and does not need refrigeration. Huge amounts of fat are extracted from a pig right after slaughter and the salo is consumed raw, smoked, seasoned, fermented with brine or fried. It never heals and eats mostly cold.

Salo reserves helped Ukrainian peasants avoid famine and survive foreign invasions. When the invaders were Muslims, either from nearby Crimean Kanato or its imperial master, Ottoman Turkey, they never looted pork and pigs.

Sushi made from raw pork fat at the Salo de Lviv Museum (Mansur Mirovalev / Al Jazeera) (Al Jazeera)

Cossack warrior riders, another national symbol and whose hierarchy based on elections is seen as a precursor to modern Ukrainian democracy, lived in the salo during their month-long military campaigns.

The same did the chumaks, heavily armed street vendors whose caravans of wooden carts driven by buffalo crossed the mud or snow, delivering salt, dried fish and other essential elements.

Deadly diet

Despite the conclusions of experts in modern diets that pork fat is a source of cholesterol that clogs arteries, Ukrainians continue to consume salo.

"I just can't help it, even if I don't eat it every day, I like to have it in the fridge," Oleh Prikhodko, director of a retired school suffering from diabetes, told Al Jazeera after buying a piece of pepper. Salto with garlic at the Bessarabsky market in the center of Kiev, the capital.

Olena Demidko is considered vegetarian. The 29-year-old graphic designer prefers grilled vegetables, miso soup and brown rice. But every morning, she eats a slice of salo.

"Because my grandmother told me that she has all the vitamins one needs," he said.

Contemporary medical science does not agree with his grandmother.

A Ukrainian villager shaves a pig slaughtered in the western Carpathian region (Mansur Mirovalev / Al Jazeera)

In a 2018 study on the links between risk factors in diet and cardiovascular disease commissioned by the World Health Organization and conducted in 51 countries, researchers discovered that Ukraine is an unfortunate champion. About 38 percent of deaths in Ukraine, the highest rate in Eastern Europe, were caused by diet-related cardiovascular diseases.

Ukrainian experts attribute mortality to a diet high in animal fats, including salo.

"The salo is pure fat, it requires maximum effort from the pancreas," said the director of the Association of Dietitologists of Ukraine, Oleh Shvets, in televised comments in 2019, adding that the safe amount of salo that can be consume daily should not exceed 20 g.

Economy and propaganda

Meanwhile, Ukraine's obsession with salo has not translated into a boom in pig farming. The Ukrainian economy is still recovering from a disruption of economic ties with Russia and the devaluation of its currency, the hryvnia.

"Surprisingly … the salo cult in Ukraine has not triggered the development of elite pig farms that develop special salo flavors such as marble meat in Japan," said Aleksey Kushch, an Kiev-based analyst.

Pieces of salo, salt, raw pork fat, on display at the Bessarabsky market in the center of Kiev (Mansur Mirovalev / Al Jazeera)

Salo has also become an ideological weapon in what Ukraine calls a "hybrid,quot; war with Moscow.

In 2017 a "gastronomic-nationalist,quot; festival called SS – salo and samogon (moonlight) was held in the western city of Ternopil.

The abbreviation was a sarcastic reference to the SS, the dreaded Schutzstaffel paramilitary forces of Nazi Germany, because the organizers wanted to ridicule Russia's efforts to present Ukraine as a nation taken by "fascists,quot; and "Nazis."

In a promotional video, four armed men put together pieces of salo to form a map of Ukraine that includes Crimea annexed to Russia.

One of the men adds a part that represents the southwestern Russian region of Kuban, where ethnic Ukrainians form a considerable community and consume large amounts of salo.

"Ukraine is where the salo is!" The man proclaims.