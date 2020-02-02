Salman Khan working in an Indiana Jones-based franchise?



Salman Khan, who was last seen on the big screen as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, is lately busy filming for his next release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. According to reports, the film is a sequel to his 2009 hit, Wanted.

%MINIFYHTMLbef6c144086ccb4ceaf0f243df855ea613% %MINIFYHTMLbef6c144086ccb4ceaf0f243df855ea614%

Recent reports suggest that Salman Khan is ready to make an Indiana Jones-based franchise. A source close to the development said: "Salman Khan's team is using the popular action hero (alone) as a point of reference. The film will be inspired by the original, but it is not a direct adaptation."



The source also revealed: “Several features will be changed. There is a conscious effort not to replicate any of Salman's characteristic characters: Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg or Tiger of Tiger Zinda Hai. "The hero leads a dual life, explained the source and said:" He leads an exciting parallel life, which is a way to escape the boredom of your own existence. But the paternal problems of the original character will remain. "



%MINIFYHTMLbef6c144086ccb4ceaf0f243df855ea615% %MINIFYHTMLbef6c144086ccb4ceaf0f243df855ea616%



Well, we are very excited about this information about the superstar. Comment below and tell us what you think …