Roman Super Bowl numbers, explained: a guide to help decipher the strange NFL number game

So, you are a little confused about Roman numerals. Don't worry Here is an expert who will help you understand this Super Bowl nonsense.

Roman numerals can be summed up … Roman numerals are … What happens to Roman numerals is …

(Search furiously for information on Roman numerals before reaching the next sentence.)

Oh yes, as I said, Roman numerals. The Chiefs or 49ers will be crowned Super Bowl LIV champions on Sunday, and that title has nothing to do with the Miami nightclub.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for each Super Bowl? Let's analyze this year's game number and the history of Roman numerals in the NFL.

What is LIV in Roman numerals?

LIV translates to 54, so the Chiefs and 49ers are playing in Super Bowl 54. It's pretty easy, but how exactly do we get 54 from LIV?

When a symbol follows a larger or equal symbol, it is added. If a symbol appears before a larger symbol, it is subtracted. V represents 50, and since I (one) comes before V (five), that is a subtraction problem.

All numbers are represented by the following symbols:

I V X L C re METER one 5 5 10 fifty 100 500 1,000

Roman numerals table

Why does the Super Bowl use Roman numerals?

Here is the explanation of the NFL media guide:

"Roman numbers were adopted to clear up any confusion that may occur because the NFL championship game, the Super Bowl, is played in the year following a chronologically recorded season. Numbers I through IV were added later for the first four Super Bowls. "

The NFL has used Roman numerals all these years to reduce Confusion. All right, guys.

What about Super Bowl 50?

In 2014, the NFL announced that Super Bowl 50 would be shown with Arabic numbers instead of Roman numerals. It was an exception of one year because the league simply did not like to see L alone in the logo.

"When we developed the Super Bowl XL logo, that was the first time we looked at the letter L," said NFL brand and creative vice president Jaime Weston at the time. "Until that moment, we had only worked with X & # 39; s, V & # 39; s and I & # 39; s. And, at that moment, it was when we began to ask ourselves: What will happen when we reach 50?"

The league returned to Roman numerals for Super Bowl 51 (LI).

Seriously, why How does the NFL keep doing this?

I do not know. He is quite dumb!