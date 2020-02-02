Rihanna's ex-boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, allegedly engaged with the blonde & # 39; Becky & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb99b2c9743b7d9b954d54b82ecee847111% %MINIFYHTMLb99b2c9743b7d9b954d54b82ecee847112%

Wenn

The Saudi billionaire provokes rumors of engagement after his alleged family member on Instagram tagged him and a woman in pics of engagement cake and dinner.

Up News Info –

Rihannais ex Hassan Jameel According to reports, he is engaged. The rumors came after someone who shared the last name with Hassan on Instagram posted photos of the engagement celebration and tagged the Saudi billionaire and a woman who was rumored to be his fiancée.

%MINIFYHTMLb99b2c9743b7d9b954d54b82ecee847113% %MINIFYHTMLb99b2c9743b7d9b954d54b82ecee847114%

Hassan Jameel and a woman are tagged in an engagement celebration photo

%MINIFYHTMLb99b2c9743b7d9b954d54b82ecee847115% %MINIFYHTMLb99b2c9743b7d9b954d54b82ecee847116%

One of the photos uploaded by the alleged member of Hassan's family is a "Mr & Mrs" cake decorated with "she said yes." Another cake has "do you want to marry me?" stuck in it. In a different picture, there is a dinner with balloons "girlfriend to be" on the wall.

Hassan's alleged engagement dinner

The rumored fiancé is supposedly a blonde woman named Nicole Watson. While he didn't follow Hassan on Instagram, he follows Rihanna on Instagram, supposedly connected with the Saudi tycoon on LinkedIn and even likes his art page.

Hassan's alleged fiance

Rumors of engagement came only months after Rihanna broke up with Hassan. The rumors soon went viral and Nicole was called "Becky" by Riri fans. In response, he described the engagement reports as "false news" and claimed that she and Hassan were strangers.

"Wow, being accused of breaking the relationship and committing to someone I've never met is quite extreme," he wrote in his story. "Don't believe everything you read in some strange post."

Rihanna started dating Hassan Jameel in 2017. They never talked about their relationship, but in a Vogue interview published in October 2019, she confirmed that she is in an exclusive relationship for quite some time without mentioning who her boyfriend was.

A month later, in November, Riri sparked rumors of rupture while relying on his Instagram followers on how to deal with personal struggles in recent months. In December, it was rumored that he was recovering with A $ AP Rocky after they posed together on the red carpet. The lovebirds noises have often seen the same events since then.