RHOA: Cynthia Bailey's daughter, Noelle Robinson, allegedly introduces her girlfriend to the family after dating as a sexual fluid: meet Alexis Powell

The story of Noelle Robinson was beautiful and was shown earlier this season at Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now the child that the spectators saw before his eyes supposedly introduced his first girlfriend to his family.

Aceshowbiz shared a screenshot of Alexis Powell flirting with the daughter of the RHOA star. They reported that Noelle was at a family dinner with Howard and Cynthia's graduate, Mike Hill and her future stepsisters.

This comes after Robinson told his mother that he also likes girls on the show. Not only did Bailey play well when she was hit with the shocking confession, but she made sure her daughter knew she had all her support.

The supermodel talked about her daughter's episode and sexuality on People TV.

‘I've always tried to be Noelle's kind of father to make her feel like she can tell me anything. I didn't talk about sex (with) my mother, much less about my sexuality or something. So I really wanted to make sure he felt comfortable talking to me about that. And he did, as you saw. "

She continued to say how important it was for Noelle to feel accepted.

‘You know, in the times we live in, people have their camera phones and I would hate to have someone record it with one of their little friends and then post it. Because what happens when you're in a reality show is that if it's there before you expose it, it's like a secret that we've had, that we were trying to hide something. "

Bravo has a large base of LGBT + fans who praised Noelle's bravery and Cynthia's reaction.

Ad

Robinson also posted about the viral moment thanking viewers and their followers for their inspiring messages.



Post views:

0 0