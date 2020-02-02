Reynoldstown under Cheltenham Hope Two For Gold | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML51c1ab31261ca80b96bb03ee5eff9dd111% %MINIFYHTML51c1ab31261ca80b96bb03ee5eff9dd112%





Two For Gold (right) only prevails in Warwick

Two For Gold could bet on extending its undefeated record on fences at the Sodexo Reynoldstown Novice Hunt in Ascot before a possible trip to the Cheltenham Festival.

The Grade Two contest is one of two races on the track on February 15, along with the Keltbray Swinley Chase, considered for the seven-year-old by coach Kim Bailey.

Two For Gold completed a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; of victories over fences at their most recent start by following victories at Carlisle and Kelso in the recently upgraded Grade Two Chase Hampton Novices in Warwick.

Bailey said: "We will see Reynoldstown, but there is also a disadvantage of £ 75,000 on the list, so there is a chance we will see that."

"We will see how the conditions are and we will make a decision if we run there or wait for Cheltenham or do both."

"He has an entry in the RSA and the National Hunt Chase. If he were to win the Reynoldstown, if we were there, then the RSA becomes the obvious target."

"If he misses Ascot, he will most likely go to the National Hunting Hunt, for the simple reason it would not be as competitive."

Bailey is confident that Vinndication, which has not run since returning to the winning action at the Sodexo Gold Cup in Ascot in November, will return in time to play the Ultimate Handicap Chase at the Festival

He said: "Vinndication is going around and it seems very good and I am happy with him. He will not run between now and Cheltenham. Most likely he will end up going to Cheltenham and have an entry in the Ultima."

"You probably haven't missed anything from being outside, since it's just a young horse and has given you more time to mature."

"If we continue to drift, it is a slightly forgotten horse, which is a good situation."

Imperial Aura will head to the Close Brothers Novices Handicap Chase at the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Festival after climbing to a 143 mark after their last second on the track behind Simply The Betts.

He said: "The Imperial Aura will enter the Plate, but I would say that it is very likely that he will go for the Nearby Brothers, since he is still qualified for that with his new brand.

"I thought he was running very well and the terrain was probably too soft for him. He is a good ground horse and that was very heavy, so it was very tiring terrain."

"We entered the race with the concern that some of our horses were not quite right, but from everyone's point of view it was nice to see him run as well as he did."

Although Imperial Aura achieved consecutive defeats at Cheltenham at its last start, Bailey believes there were many positive aspects to be taken out of the result.

He said: "He galloped forward in Fakenham alone and when he faced Pym, since basically there were only three in the race since one refused to run and the other without a seat.

"For him, going to Cheltenham and being among other horses having to jump when he was almost blind was a good test in regards to the future."