Rasheeda Frost announces the live event "Women Of Power,quot; for March 8

Rasheeda Frost excited his fans when he announced an upcoming event for March 8. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

& # 39; Hello everyone! I will join Shaunie O & # 39; Neal, Jackie Christie, Toya Wright and Amara LaNegra on March 8 at the Symphony Hall in Atlanta for an inspiring live event designed to encourage and empower! Don't miss this unique event in life that brings together the most evil bosses of VH1 on stage to talk about money, power and love. I hope to see you there! Get your tickets at www.vh1womenofpowertour.com, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone said: wish I wish everyone could bring this to Seattle! Few women here could use empowerment and elevation. "

Another follower said: Sha Can Shaunie be replaced by Kandi? I think we would all love to see strong women who do not discredit people because of their color and categorize them as aggressive although they show favoritism towards an individual who needs a leash. "

Someone else posted this: & # 39; Rasheeda, you're naturally beautiful, that's what I like about you, stay sweet and alive, keep your family together, no matter what Gid blesses a woman who follows your husband with your shine I used to think that you were also getting small but you are killing them you go girl keep your head up.

Another commenter said: "Two beautiful and elegant women did a very beautiful fantastic job announcing that both women look divinely beautiful and beautiful."

A follower wrote: & # 39; Yes, I consider myself a strong and powerful woman and, sometimes, I am giving good suggestions to others, sometimes I need some power, some encouragement to push me forward. I would love to attend this event, please give me more details. peace and blessings. & # 39;

Ad

Just the other day, Rasheeda fans got scared thinking she cut her beautiful hair, but she simply wore a really good wig.



Post views:

0 0