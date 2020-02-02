Preview of the match – Tottenham vs Man City

Watch Tottenham vs Man City on Sunday, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; Start: 4.30pm. Match highlights available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports website and app







Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Tottenham vs Man City, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news

Tottenham could deliver a debut to Steven Bergwijn in Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

Bergwijn joined the PSV for £ 25 million in the week and will participate immediately.

Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstrings) and Ben Davies (ankle) will miss it.

Meanwhile, City will verify defender Aymeric Laporte.

The Frenchman returned to action after almost five months off due to a knee injury at Sheffield United on January 21, but he has not been risky in the last two games as his return is handled carefully.

Ederson will return to the goal after sitting cup games against Fulham and Manchester United. The end Leroy Sane (knee) is the only important absent, but could return to action in the coming weeks.

How to follow

Tottenham vs Man City is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; Start 4.30pm. Sky sports customers can watch clips in the game on the live matches blog in the Sky sports Website and application. The highlights will also be published in the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final beep.

Tottenham vs Man City Live

Opta statistics

Tottenham did not win in six Premier League games against Manchester City (D2 L4) since the 2-0 victory in October 2016 at White Hart Lane.

In all competitions, Manchester City have lost three of their last five away games against the Spurs (W2), losing their most recent game in April 2019 in the Champions League.

Manchester City have won their last five away matches of the Premier League in North London (against Arsenal and Tottenham), as many as they had in their first 40 games of this type in the competition (W5 D10 L25). No team has won six consecutive first-class away games against both sides.

Only against Everton (26) did Tottenham win more Premier League games than he did against Manchester City (23). In fact, seven of the last 10 Spurs league wins against Man City have come home.

Tottenham has lost two of his six home league games with José Mourinho (W4), as many as they lost in their last 15 home games with Mauricio Pochettino (W9 D4).

Manchester City scored in each of their last 23 away matches in the Premier League, from a 0-2 defeat at Chelsea in December 2018: only Arsenal (27 in November 2002) and Manchester United ( 24 in August 2002) have had longer careers in the history of the competition.

This is the 23rd meeting in all competitions between the head of the Spurs, José Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola, from Man City: Mourinho has lost 10 games against the Spanish, four more than he against any other manager.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte finished on the winning side in 42 of his 49 Premier League appearances: the record for victories in the first 50 games for any player is 42, shared by Didier Drogba, Arjen Robben and Ederson .

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City became the first player in the history of the Premier League to provide more than 15 assists in three different campaigns (15 in 2019-20, 16 in 2017-18 and 18 in 201617). In fact, De Bruyne has averaged an attendance every 180 minutes in the Premier League, the best relationship in the history of the competition (min. 20 assists).

Dele Alli of Tottenham has had a hand in nine goals in 16 games with José Mourinho in all competitions (6 goals, 3 assists), three times more than he had registered with Mauricio Pochettino this season (2 goals, 1 assist in 10 Applications). )

Charlie's prediction

Tottenham won an incredible offer with £ 16 million for Christian Eriksen. I thought Inter Milan would wait until summer. They've gotten out of jail with that, but you can't get out of jail with their defense, even with Hugo Lloris back. They are depleted of all energy and Eric Dier seems to be running for molasses. Why have they brought an end in Steven Bergwijn? They have everything wrong. This is not a signing of Jose Mourinho. This is about business and bring some money. Can Joseph take them to the first four? I'm not sure. Man City, on the other hand, has been accumulating some goals. Leroy Sane is back in training, but Aymeric Laporte is back, what a great boost! Raheem Sterling has been very quiet, but is ready to provoke at some point and likes a trip to London, so this could be the one for him.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Tottenham 1-3 Manchester City (10/1 with Sky Bet)