Pretty Ricky's wife Slickem hacks the phone and leaves a message to & # 39; Th * ts & # 39; in your DM!

Pretty Rick & # 39; s Slick & # 39; Em got married last year. And his wife is going viral this morning. She wants all women in her husband's R,amp;B DMs TO KEEP AWAY FROM HIS MAN.

Last night, Slick's wife & # 39; Em hacked her phone and posted several times from her various social media accounts. But first he personally responded to all the women in the DM of Slickem.

And she was tough on them.

Then, after addressing each woman, he went to Twitter and publicly called all the women, whom he calls "homeless,quot; and "wh * res,quot;. According to Slickem's wife, the women tried to persecute her husband.

Look: