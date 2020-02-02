President Trump's Super Bowl congratulatory tweet says Kansas City Chiefs play in Kansas

%MINIFYHTML0b9cb93e00a1f6f7d82f89a64a0ca2b311% %MINIFYHTML0b9cb93e00a1f6f7d82f89a64a0ca2b312%

The Chiefs received sincere congratulations from President Donald Trump after winning Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night. Trump praised the success of the new champions by beating the 49ers.

He also greeted a state that the team does not call home.

The tweet was deleted in minutes and a corrected version appeared.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Of course, this is a common mistake: there is a Kansas city in Kansas and Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri, is near the border with Kansas. It has also been home to professional sports teams for over 60 years, starting with the Athletics and now including the Chiefs and Royals.

And it might not harm Trump a bit: he won Missouri and Kansas in the 2016 presidential election, getting his 16 electoral votes combined. He will be campaigning in both states this year while trying to be re-elected. With the Chiefs' champions for the first time in 50 years, citizens may not even care if geography fails.