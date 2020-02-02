Premier League Hits and Misses: Man Utd fights again despite the promise of Bruno Fernandes | Soccer news

Man Utd fights the low block again

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Manchester United draw with Wolves in the Premier League

It seems strange to say, but one wonders what the United points count would be if they had played the 25 games this season as helpless, with the responsibility always in the opposition.

Manchester United simply can't break the low block, and Wolves played it perfectly in Old Trafford, knowing that United's pace would kill them if they faced each other face to face.

United have now accumulated only eight points out of a possible 27 in games against sides with a defensive line 31 yards or less from the goal. Against teams defending higher, or more than 36 yards from the goal, they have lost only once in nine, earning 18 points from a possible 27.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be very aware of this. He said after the game: "I didn't expect much more than we did today, I have to be honest, the boys have given absolutely everything, when a team plays as deep as it became difficult today."

That's nothing new, but it's the biggest character trait of United this season, which always looks like the most worried of both sides on display.

How can they change it? Sign creative players with the confidence to play fast balls vertically in opposition penalty areas.

For that, Bruno Fernandes is a start.

Gerard Brand

Liverpool seems increasingly unstoppable

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory against Southampton in the Premier League

After another weekend where those around him lost points while Jurgen Klopp's giant continued, the Premier League title question is already out of the question, and if Liverpool can somehow stop before the end of the campaign has replaced it.

They were not convincing in the victory at Wolves, but they won. Southampton had a pretty decent performance at Anfield on Saturday, and they were mistreated on the scoreboard. 100 points out of its last 102 available are indescribable, but there is little to suggest that the consistency similar to a Liverpool machine is ending soon.

"The levels they have shown are out of scale," said Graeme Souness of Sky Sports about his incredible career. "Ok, some things have been very good for them, including City – and others – that were not at their best this year.

"I have been quite lucky with the injuries, I would say, but the consistency, also last season, has been on another level. They are winning games for fun, even when they are not at their best."

Expert fellow Chris Hughton added: "At the moment, they don't seem to lose a game."

Ron Walker

Aubameyang shows signs of rust upon return

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Burnley's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta wasted no time in reintroducing his top scorer in the Premier League of 14 goals, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacing Nicolas Pepe.

The numbers supported the decision: Aubameyang had scored seven goals in his four previous appearances against Sean Dyche's team, but at Turf Moor on Sunday, he left his shooting boots at London Colney.

Gabriel Martinelli's performances along with Pepe during his three-game suspension sparked the conversation about Arteta building a future without the Gabonese striker, but he was guilty of losing three very presentable opportunities during this stalemate upon his return.

After cutting a wide shot and could not divert another effort on Nick Pope during the first half, Arsenal's hopes for a first win outside the league under Arteta dissipated when he headed for Alexandre Lacazette's center in the last 15 minutes.

The 30-year-old was linked to a transfer to Barcelona during the January transfer period, and when he enters the last 18 months of his contract with Arsenal, there are few signs of extending his current contract.

After Arsenal dropped more points to stay in the lower half of the table, he will want to put an unusual display in front of the goal quickly behind him.

Ben Grounds

Sterling escapes red but worries remain about his form

This was a dramatic and chaotic clash between two of the football management giants, who turned in favor of Tottenham for the dismissal of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

But José Mourinho felt that the numerical advantage that his team took full advantage of in a minute of the Ukrainian's departure should have come much earlier.

Sterling's challenge over Dele Alli after 12 minutes was considered worthy of just a yellow card by referee Mike Dean, to the annoyance of Mourinho.

Sterling was lucky to escape the red, but Pep Guardiola's biggest concern must surely be in the alarming form of the forward.

City have played consecutive games without scoring for the first time with Guardiola, and did so for the last time in March 2016 with Manuel Pellegrini, and Sterling has now passed eight games without a goal.

He infuriated the Spurs with a failed penalty claim immediately after Hugo Lloris saved Ilkay Gundogan's shot and this is his worst form against the goal for City since April 2017.

Sterling already played 40 games for the club and the country this season, and before a great summer for England and with the City now giving full priority to the Champions League, a period outside the firing line would do him the world of good .

Ben Grounds

Missed opportunity for Leicester

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League

Leicester is still quite third, 12 points ahead of Tottenham in fifth place, but it could have been much better for the Brendan Rodgers team.

When Ben Chilwell completed the Foxes' change in the 64th minute, he only looked like a winner, but Antonio Rudiger's second header of the game recovered them.

Leicester still had one last chance to win the game and take a giant step towards the Champions League, but Harvey Barnes, who had the goal at his mercy after being played by Jamie Vardy, softened his lines, sending the ball to Willy Caballero . far post.

Brendan Rodgers insists that his team remains "super helpless,quot; in the race for the first four after their draw with Chelsea. "We still have a lot of work to do," he said. "We didn't lose ground today, but there is still a great fight for us to stay where we are."

It was by no means a fatal failure, since the lost points have not proved costly, but it was certainly a lost opportunity for the "super helpless,quot; to move further away from the persecution group.

Oliver Yew

The soothing influence of Lloris is the key to clean sheets

"You talk about VAR taking the atmosphere! Hugo Lloris has raised that crowd, just look at that reaction and also from the manager!"

Manchester City had dominated an opening period in which Lloris had already deflected Sergio Agüero's shot to the post and Jamie Carragher knew the importance of the stop with a hand of the Totteham goalkeeper to finish Ilkay Gundogan's 100 percent record since The place for your club.

Lloris has saved three of the last four penalties he has faced in the Premier League; In fact, the Frenchman has now achieved the highest amount of penalties for the club in the competition (five, along with Heurelho Gomes).

It was a crucial moment in Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Manchester City, which lifts José Mourinho's team to four points at Chelsea in fourth and last place in the Champions League.

Mourinho & # 39; s is known for its defensive sides, but that has not been a feature of his time with the Spurs so far due to the staff at his disposal.

Tottenham has worked for clean sheets in the absence of his captains during the winter months, and this was only a seventh close in 41 games, but having the 33-year-old will significantly improve that record.

Ben Grounds

Everton shows fighting qualities that left Silva

Carlo Ancelotti celebrates full-time whistle

Everton had lost on each of his three previous visits to Vicarage Road, and they seemed consigned to another unhappy trip to Hertfordshire when Robert Pereyra doubled Watford's lead three minutes from the break. It was precisely what the side of Carlo Ancelotti deserved after an exhibition in the first half devoid of cohesion and invention.

At this point, local fans made fun of Merseysiders, except inflatable snakes, reminding them of the deficiencies of their former manager Marco Silva, or words in that regard. But what followed offered something that the late Everton boss never managed to do: win a Premier League game from a losing position.

December 2017 was the last time the Blues achieved such a modest feat, plagued by a mental fragility under the predecessor of Carlo Ancelotti and towards the end of Ronald Koeman's reign that led to 35 failed attempts to finish the race.

The impressive 3-2 victory on Saturday with 10 men emphasized that, which added to the 2-1 victory at Newcastle, which went back and the 1-1 draw at West Ham from a losing position. In addition, it was Everton's first victory with 10 men since May 2011, in the last Ancelotti game as Chelsea coach.

"This is a good sign that things are going well right now," said the Italian. "This can help us have more confidence for the future. The team has quality."

That has never been discussed, but Fabian Delph's hard shipment tested his mental strength once again. Eleven days after his late collapse against Newcastle, however, Everton made his own crushing foray. After such disappointment, this was the last team spirit show.

Ben Grounds

It's time for Tammy to recover

Much has been done of the failed search of the Chelsea striker during the January transfer window, but the winter holidays have arrived at the perfect time for Frank Lampard and Tammy Abraham.

The goal load has been fully loaded on Abraham's shoulders, so much so that the England striker played with the pain of an ankle injury against Leicester.

But with the next Blues assignment until Monday, February 17, Abraham, who has scored 13 goals in the league so far this season, has plenty of time to recover and recover his fitness, and that could be vital for the four hopes of Chelsea. .

Fortunately for Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger came to the rescue on Saturday after his double got a 2-2 draw at Leicester. The defender's goals, the first for the Blues since October 2018, ensure that Lampard's fourth place remained six points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place, after his draw against the Wolves

Before the game in Leicester, Frank Lampard called his team down for a final among the top four of the Premier League after they failed to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Nothing he saw at King Power Stadium would have changed his mind, but a fully-fit Abraham will help solve the problems as we approach the end of the season.

Oliver Yew

The unfortunate decision of Antonio de Moyes?

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of West Ham's draw against Brighton in the Premier League

For all the money spent on West Ham, his most important player in his attempts to avoid relegation seems to be Michail Antonio.

After an injury campaign, West Ham's 3-3 draw with Brighton was only his sixth start of the Premier League season, and well, how West Ham has lost its positive and direct focus.

When playing with the left wing, his willingness to run with the ball and behind the full side Martin Montoya made it very difficult for Brighton to maintain prolonged pressure in the middle of the Hammers. His trick won the free kick that provided the opening goal and with a little more sharpness, he could have converted one of the six shots he had in the goal. He was everything Sebastian Haller, a purchase of £ 35 million in the summer, was not.

When David Moyes replaced Antonio with his team winning 3-1, West Ham lost his mojo and finally succumbed to Brighton's return. In retrospect, it was surely a decision that Moyes regrets.

Without Antonio on the field, West Ham had no out-ball. Your fitness will be crucial in your battle against the fall.

Berge impresses in the debut of the Premier League

The signing of the Sheffield United club, Sander Berge, was thrown directly to the bottom with a Premier League debut on Saturday and certainly showed glimpses of why it was worth £ 22 million after solid work across the field.

He gave a hand to George Baldock while Wilfried Zaha put on his best and did well when he had the task of marking Zaha on his own. On one occasion, he helped see a crossing behind a corner and made five tackles, the most of any Sheffield United player.

Berge, who received a travel support serenade, showed good early signs of a partnership with Oli McBurnie. Despite being primarily a midfielder, he put himself in good forward positions and the Scot fed him twice, even if he could not convert.

After the game, manager Chris Wilder said: "Sander has had a hectic 72 hours or so, but I think this was the right time to throw it away. I thought there were things he was really good at and he will get up at speed and Premier League beat.

"When he came out, he had an expression of & # 39; Wow, what happened there? & # 39; but it has an unquestionable quality and fits the way we play; it has energy and its technical ability really adapts, whether to play as a midfielder or as one. "

If he continues to act as he did this weekend, the future looks very bright for Berge in the Premier League.

Charlotte Marsh

Underrated McNeil the star

I say it now: Dwight McNeil is one of the most underrated young players in the Premier League. A man who certainly agrees is Sean Dyche, who, a few weeks ago after losing to Chelsea, cheered the 20-year-old for that.

According to Sunday's performance, it is difficult to disagree. McNeil made five key passes, 13 crosses, 11 of which were open game, won two fouls and gained possession 11 times. All those numbers were the highest or highest sets of any Burnley player in the game and he was named as the Sky Sports man of the game.

Why has McNeil been overlooked? Some would say it's because & # 39; he only plays for Burnley & # 39; instead of players like Man Utd, Arsenal or Tottenham, to name just a few, where he would have more exposure but much more pressure to act.

But playing for Burnley, which is level in points with Arsenal and not far from Man Utd and Tottenham either, is doing absolute wonders for the development of McNeil. He is quietly dealing with his affairs away from the intense glow of the media, presenting excellent performances week after week and accumulating the minutes of the Premier League.

There are probably some talented children in those great academies who would love to be in their position, and Burnley is doing an excellent job to nurture their talents.

Charlotte Marsh

Watford in danger of losing all momentum

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Everton's victory against Watford in the Premier League

For Watford under Nigel Pearson, it had been a smooth sailing during an unbeaten six-game race that saw them leave the relegation places. But they are back in a precarious position after losing in the last minutes in successive Premier League games.

The defeat at Aston Villa will have felt like a kick in the teeth, but Saturday's collapse of a two-goal lead against Everton, and a numerical advantage after Delph's dismissal, seemed to have taken Nigel Pearson's stuffing.

"We have been ruthlessly punished," Pearson said after seeing his side slip into 19th place. "We work hard to get ahead, but we don't work hard enough to preserve the leadership. It's a disappointment and clearly the players are down in this moment as I hope they are. "

"We have to recover from this. Villa had an unfortunate late call, but today we have contributed substantially more to our own downfall."

It was the first time that Watford could not win a Premier League game on Vicarage Road after being two goals ahead, previously winning 23 and drawing twice.

With Brighton relegation rivals then, Pearson will take the positive aspects of Will Hughes and Danny Welbeck returning to their physical state for a game that already seems to define the season.

Ben Grounds

Worrying way for Crystal Palace

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Sheffield United's victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Each team crosses peaks and valleys in a season of the Premier League and Crystal Palace is in one of those downward movements. Saturday's loss to Sheffield United was his sixth game without victories in the Premier League, although with four of them tied, and seventh overall.

Crystal Palace did not play badly or really deserved to lose. They dominated Sheffield United in the first half and restricted the Blades to no shot. Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha seemed dangerous in attack and felt like a matter of time until they scored.

But it was one of those goals of the usually reliable Vicente Guaita that gave Sheffield United his victory and the portion of bad luck that Roy Hodgson's team cannot afford. Very aptly, Hodgson categorically refused to blame Guaita for the defeat, and said after the game: "He was the first when he came in after the game to raise his hand and apologize for it."

"But our point as a team was that I didn't have to apologize for anything. It's thanks to him that we are where we are. We have 30 points in 25 games and without him and the work he has done, we would do it." He has many fewer points, so he doesn't really owe us anything and we owe him a huge debt.

"We are sad that everyone sees him without knowing how good he is or how much he has done for us and blame him, but no one in the club will blame him. He is part of football and these things happen." But the conclusion is that we are indebted to Vicente Guaita. "

What Hodgson needs to do is find a way to inject some confidence and, more importantly, goals in his team. They have a six-point gap between them and the relegation places, but if this race continues, they could face a serious battle in the last 13 games of the season.

Charlotte Marsh