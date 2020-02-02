Preacher arrested after the stampede of the Tanzanian church killed at least 20

DODOMA, Tanzania – Twenty people were killed and a dozen others were injured in a stampede during a church meeting in the city of Moshi, northern Tanzania, the government said Sunday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the stampede, which took place on Saturday. But it happened when church faithful were led by an exit so they could walk on "anointed oil," according to a government spokesman.

Hundreds of faithful attended a prayer meeting led by Bonifacio Mwamposa, a popular preacher who heads the Ministry of Uprising and Brightness of Tanzania.

Local media reported that Mr. Mwamposa had flown to the city of Dar es Salaam, on the coast of Tanzania, after the stampede to lead a prayer service in another branch of his church.