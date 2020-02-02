Preacher arrested after the stampede of the Tanzanian church killed at least 20

DODOMA, Tanzania – Twenty people were killed and a dozen others were injured in a stampede during a church meeting in the city of Moshi, northern Tanzania, the government said Sunday.
It was not immediately clear what caused the stampede, which took place on Saturday. But it happened when church faithful were led by an exit so they could walk on "anointed oil," according to a government spokesman.
Hundreds of faithful attended a prayer meeting led by Bonifacio Mwamposa, a popular preacher who heads the Ministry of Uprising and Brightness of Tanzania.
Local media reported that Mr. Mwamposa had flown to the city of Dar es Salaam, on the coast of Tanzania, after the stampede to lead a prayer service in another branch of his church.
But Interior Minister George Simbachawene said Mr. Mwamposa had been arrested after death. The charges against him were not disclosed immediately.
Mr. Simbachawen accused the church of not taking sufficient precautions and of violating the terms of his permission for the meeting, which was held two hours later than planned. He also said the government would strengthen the necessary requirements to register as a church.
"The incident took place at night and there were many people, so there is a chance that more victims will arise," he told Reuters.
A witness who was on duty, Peter Kilewo, told reporters that the scene was "horrible,quot; and that people were "trampled mercilessly, pushing each other with their elbows."
Police said they had begun an investigation.
There has been an increase in the number of pastors who claim they can perform "miracle cures,quot; and eradicate poverty in Africa in recent years. Preachers who spread what they call the "prosperity gospel,quot; have been involved in financial scams and money laundering schemes, as well as other stampedes.
Last year, Three people were killed in a stampede in a church in Pretoria, South Africa, during a service led by Shepherd Bushiri, the richest preacher in Africa. He was charged with money laundering and fraud after accusations of smuggling South African money cases on his private plane in February 2019.
Last year, a church building in eastern South Africa collapsed in part at the beginning of Easter weekend, killing at least 13 people and injuring another 16 during heavy rains that caused floods, power outages and structural damage