Pope Francis, Pontiff Everyman: Profile | Christendom

When the newly elected Pope Francis left the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for the first time on March 13, 2013, it was the culmination of a fortnight of surprises.

Two weeks earlier, his predecessor, Benedict XVI, shocked the world by becoming the first pope to resign in almost 600 years, breaking the status quo of the pontiffs who remained in his role until his death.

Although he cited his advanced age as motivation, many speculated that the scandals of financial and sexual abuse that send tremors through the Roman Catholic Church may have caused Benedict's departure.

Since his first appearance, Francis set the tone for a different type of papacy.

Fleeing the luxurious clothing of his predecessors, he went out to greet the tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square in a simple white cassock with a silver cross that he had worn for decades hanging from his neck.

Pope Francis has shunned the generous dress of his predecessors since his first appearance (File: Dylan Martinez / Reuters)

Little known outside of Latin America, the Argentine was the first head of the Catholic church in the region, as well as the first of the Jesuit order, in the almost 2,000 years of church history.

In his inaugural address as Pope number 266, Francisco joked that the cardinals who elected him had "almost reached the ends of the Earth,quot; to find him and, in a gesture of humility, invited the assembled to pray for him before Offer a blessing.

Revitalizing Presence

Almost seven years later, Francis enjoys a reputation as one of the most popular parents to remember. Has accumulated 18.2 million followers on Twitter and, in 2019, became the subject of the acclaimed film The Two Popes, which received three Oscar nominations.

Pope Francis begins the first day as leader of the Roman Catholic Church

His austere lifestyle, which he chooses to live in a small suite at the Vatican hotel instead of the luxurious papal apartments and carry his own battered briefcase, has attracted many, both inside and outside the church, and continues to influence Your interpretation of your role. , analysts say.

Referring to the cardinals who chose Francisco, papal biographer Austen Ivereigh told Al Jazeera: "I think they felt they had the qualities of someone who could reform the Vatican and could also help revitalize the church at a time when, particularly in Europe, he had become quite tired and out of touch and seen as disconnected from the concerns of ordinary people.

"It has made the papacy much more human, much more accessible, much less remote."

Every year, Francis washes the feet of prisoners and others as an act of service (File: L & # 39; Osservatore Romano through Reuters)

One of the ways in which Francisco has done this, Ivereigh said, is to welcome those who had been condemned to ostracism by the church again.

Perhaps his most famous comment to date came at a 2013 press conference when he answered a question about homosexuality by saying: "Who am I to judge?", Apparently overturning the church's old warning about relationships between people of the same sex

Later, Francisco clarified that his comments simply meant that everyone deserved the love and mercy of God.

"It comes with a much more pastoral approach, which means trying to meet the needs of people in real life and being with them in difficult situations, rather than transmitting rules from above on how they should behave," said Paul Vallely , author of Pope Francis – Untying the knots, he told Al Jazeera.

Within the church, Francis has also brought changes to the synods: meetings of bishops from around the world to discuss a particular issue. Analysts say that transforming meetings of austere formality into a platform for vigorous debate can be seen as Francisco's greatest achievement.

Some 135,000 people attended Francis' Mass in the United Arab Emirates, the first in the Arabian Peninsula (File: Vatican Media / Reuters)

This willingness to compromise has extended to the diplomatic efforts of Francisco, who has seen the Holy See intercede to promote peace in South Sudan and Colombia and help negotiate the historical restoration of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States.

Francis has also endeavored to foster ties with other religions, traveling to the United Arab Emirates in February 2019 to preside over a first historical mass in the Arabian Peninsula, and address hot global issues such as migration and climate change.

"He has talked a lot about economic injustices and the way the poor are maintained in the world and the way the planet is exploited and that the poor assume the main cost of the ecological crisis," Vallely said.

"Those are things that previous parents had paid attention to but not emphasized in the same way."

Ivereigh added that Francisco's open approach is an "important corrective,quot; for a church "seen too often as a moralistic and distant institution."

However, despite his frankness, Francis has firmly adhered to the traditional positions of the church on controversial issues, such as the perceived sinfulness of abortion and the continuing prohibition of female priests.

Church in crisis

A change of approach was necessary after the revelations of money laundering in the highly reserved Vatican Bank and allegations of church officials covering up sexual abuse began to come to light in the early 2000s, damaging Seriously the position of the church.

Francis has approached the first by closing suspicious accounts and opening the bank to a mandatory external audit, but has faced criticism for a slow response to the second in the early years of his papacy.

"He seemed to be dragging his feet, or else he didn't seem to be very high on his priority list," Vallely said.

In 2014, Francis launched the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, which included survivors of clerical sexual abuse, but has not implemented many of the commission's recommendations, which caused some survivors to break ties with the commission.

However, more emphasis has been placed on addressing the problem in recent years, with the first Vatican summit on child sexual abuse held in February 2019 and a historic movement to abolish the papal secret for sexual abuse investigations. in December of that year, eliminating confidentiality privileges in such cases.

Francis has also been criticized for some of his reforms by the traditionalists, while the reformists say he has not enacted the change fast enough.

According to analysts, revitalizing episcopal meetings, known as synods, is one of Francisco's most important achievements (File: Remo Casilli / Reuters)

Analysts say that the key to understanding Francisco and his philosophy lies in his actions both during and after the military dictatorship in his native Argentina.

Born on December 17, 1936 in the capital, Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as Francisco was known before becoming Pope, He was the oldest of five children.

His parents, the accountant Mario Jose Bergoglio and Regina Maria Sivori, a housewife, were Italian immigrants who fled their homeland during the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini.

As a young man, Bergoglio underwent surgery to remove part of a lung and trained as a chemical technician, working briefly in the food processing industry before beginning his religious training.

In 1958, he joined the Society of Jesus, became a Jesuit novice, and left Buenos Aires to study in neighboring Chile.

Upon his return to Argentina, Bergoglio taught literature and psychology while studying philosophy. He was ordained a priest in 1969 and took his final vows in the order of the Jesuits in 1973.

The dirty war

That same year, Bergoglio became head of the Jesuits in Argentina with only 37 years.

His term coincided with the military dictatorship of Jorge Rafael Videla, who took power in a coup d'etat in 1976 and presided over a brutal period of six-year state repression known as the Dirty War during which tens of thousands of perceived political dissidents were tortured, killed. and disappeared

The role of the church in this period remains controversial. While several priests resisted the dictatorship and sometimes lost their lives in the process, many more were complicit.

An estimated 500 babies were kidnapped and trafficked through the church in clandestine adoptions, leaving a painful legacy that many families continue to face decades later.

Bergoglio has been criticized for not openly opposing the dictatorship and for his role in an incident that led to two Jesuit priests being kidnapped and tortured.

Tens of thousands of people were killed, tortured or disappeared by state forces during the dictatorship of Argentina (File: Horacio Villalobos / Getty Images)

Orlando Yorio and Franz Jalics were working in poor areas of Buenos Aires when they were kidnapped by naval police in May 1976. They were held and tortured for five months before being found, drugged but alive, in a field.

The Vatican defends Francisco over accusations of dirty war

Bergoglio has been accused of effectively delivering priests to the authorities by not supporting their social work, a charge the Vatican denies.

Bergoglio said he had worked behind the scenes to secure his release and then told a biographer that he had hidden several people from the authorities and helped them escape the country. As Pope, he ordered the Vatican to open its archives on the dictatorship to the victims and their families.

"You can see that guilt is eliminated in the way he works as Pope," Vallely said.

"He constantly says & # 39; I am a sinner, I have to show mercy to people the way God has shown me mercy & # 39;".

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her husband, Nestor, had a tense relationship with Bergoglio (Maurix / Gamma-Rapho through Getty Images)

As archbishop of Buenos Aires, a role he assumed in 1997, Bergoglio gained support and notoriety for criticizing the government's fiscal policies during a period of economic instability known as the Argentine Great Depression.

He frequently confronted the administrations of Nestor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on social issues, including the legalization of same-sex marriage, free contraception and artificial insemination, although Fernández de Kirchner later reconciled with Bergoglio after becoming Father.

"It is often seen in Argentina through the lens of political divisions," said Ivereigh.

"Among some Argentines on the left, it is considered too linked to the military dictatorship of the 1970s, although it was not, but it was seen.

"In the Argentine right wing, it is considered too close to the movements of leftist workers and they fear it is a bit Marxist."

While ministering in poor areas of Buenos Aires, Bergoglio was nicknamed the "Bishop of slums,quot; and continued to act as pope against poverty and income inequality.

Despite becoming an international figure, Francisco's love for his homeland is evident. A lifelong fan of the San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer club in Buenos Aires, Francis has a large collection of club memories, now on display at the Vatican Museum. It is said that he also enjoys tango dancing.