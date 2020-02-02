Phoenix Open: Webb Simpson defeats Tony Finau in play-off | Golf news

















1:19



Sarah Stirk and Wayne Riley look back on every shot of the play-off between Tony Finau and Webb Simpson at the Phoenix Open.

Sarah Stirk and Wayne Riley look back on every shot of the play-off between Tony Finau and Webb Simpson at the Phoenix Open.

Webb Simpson produced an impressive end to get a dramatic victory over Tony Finau at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

%MINIFYHTMLaf65cf9e8aec5be1a038d3293ad0468b11% %MINIFYHTMLaf65cf9e8aec5be1a038d3293ad0468b12%

Simpson made birdies in his last two holes to get a 69 of two below in TPC Scottsdale and finish in 17 under with Finau, who scored a 70 of the final round after missing a putt for victory in the final green.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The couple returned to the 18th for a tiebreaker, where Simpson rolled in a 12-foot birdie to claim a sixth PGA Tour title and the first since the 2018 Players Championship.

Simpson made birdie in his last three holes of the week

Justin Thomas made birdie in four of his last six holes to achieve a round of the 65th and get a part of third place with Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley, while Jon Rahm missed the opportunity to become world number 1 after Finish the week in a ninth tie.

Simpson started the day a shot out of the rhythm, but got at Finau's level after rolling on a six-foot foot in the fifth, only to lose the seventh green from the tee and throw a two-put bogey from the edge.

0:56 Justin Thomas birdie while wearing Kobe Bryant's shirt during the final round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Justin Thomas birdie while wearing Kobe Bryant's shirt during the final round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale

Finau made a three-stroke bogey in the eighth and stayed behind despite holing a 25-foot foot to save the pair in the tenth, where Simpson posted a four-foot birdie to briefly advance to the front.

The advantage changed hands again when Finau followed a 20-foot birdie in the twelfth by holing another from half the distance in the next five pair, with Simpson turning eight feet into 14 to save torque and stay within one .

Finau is still looking for its second PGA Tour title and the first since the Puerto Rico Open 2016

Finau missed a 10-foot birdie attempt at 15 but still saw his advantage double when Simpson bogey after finding water on the tee, before the pair exchanged pairs of two putts on the iconic 16.

Simpson cut the lead to one after driving the green number 17 of par four and double 50 feet for birdie, before exhausting a foot of 18 feet in the last par four to take the contest to additional holes.

PGA Tour Golf Live

Finau found the bunker from the tee in the first extra hole and failed a 15-foot birdie attempt, which allowed Simpson to steal the victory by concentrating his effort from the right side of the green.