Philippines reports first death from coronavirus outside of China

HONG KONG – A 44-year-old man in the Philippines died of the coronavirus, the first known death outside of China, health officials said Sunday, as the number of deaths rose to more than 300 and other countries increased travel restrictions by one effort to stop the spread of the outbreak.
The man, whose name was not revealed, was a resident of Wuhan, China, the center of the outbreak. He died on Saturday after developing what officials called "severe pneumonia."
"This is the first known death of someone with 2019-nCoV outside of China," the World Health Organization office in the Philippines said in a statement, using the technical abbreviation for coronavirus.
Filipino health officials said the man had arrived in the country on January 21 with a 38-year-old woman. She remains under observation.
Hours before the announcement, the Philippines said it temporarily prohibits non-Filipino travelers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.
In Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, a new union representing health workers promised to strike on Monday to force the city government to ban travel from mainland China. Fears in the city increased after another case was confirmed and officials were unable to rule out the possibility that the patient, an 80-year-old man, had been infected within Hong Kong.
"We are very worried," Chuang Shuk-kwan, a health official, said at a press conference on Sunday. "Everyone should prepare mentally for the possibility of the disease spreading within the community."
Hours later, the government announced its fifteenth case, which seemed to confirm the local transmission of the virus. A 72-year-old woman who had stayed at home was largely infected, probably through her son. He returned from a trip to Wuhan on January 23.
By Sunday, with infections in more than 14,000 worldwide, nations continued to expand travel restrictions and exclude visitors from China.
New Zealand said on Sunday it would deny entry to visitors who leave or travel through mainland China for two weeks starting Monday. Citizens and residents of New Zealand may enter from China, but must remain in quarantine for 14 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
"Ultimately, this is a public health decision," he said, adding that the restrictions were precautionary measures to keep New Zealand free of viruses and contain the global outbreak.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a meeting of ministers in Jerusalem on Sunday to make national preparations "because we believe the virus will arrive," his office said in a statement. Along with the preparations "to isolate those who have been infected and treat them,quot; for two weeks at home, the country has temporarily closed "land crossings, seaports and airports on arrivals from China."
Israeli citizens who visited China may return, The statement said.
In addition, some 1,700 Chinese construction workers whose work permits had expired and were supposed to return to China this weekend would be granted extended stays in Israel. According to Israeli news reports, they are allowed to continue working instead of being replaced by newly recruited workers who could arrive with the virus.
The United States and Australia have also extended travel restrictions, temporarily prohibiting non-citizens who recently traveled to China.
South Korea said Sunday that it would deny entry to any foreigners who have traveled in the last 14 days to Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei, the area in the center of the outbreak. In a movement to help stop the spread of the virus in Wuhan, Chinese authorities have fulfilled the promise of building a new 1,000-bed specialized hospital in the city in 10 days. Some 1,400 military doctors will start working there on Monday.
South Korea's travel restrictions will take effect on Tuesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said, as the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in South Korea increased to 15.
Any South Korean who returns home and has been in Hubei province in the last two weeks will be subject to 14 days of self-quarantine and monitoring, the government said. He also said he would ban South Koreans from visiting China as tourists.
Japan will ban non-citizens who recently traveled to Hubei. Taiwan is denying entry to Chinese citizens of Guangdong, a southern coastal province that has been battered by the virus, and travelers who recently visited the area.
Vietnam recently banned almost all flights to and from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan until May 1, according to the United States Federal Aviation Administration. But Vietnam then eased its ban, allowing flights from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to continue while the bans on mainland China are maintained, aviation authorities said.
Taiwan, which governs itself but that China claims it is part of its territory, complained on Sunday that it was being punished with flight restrictions because the World Health Organization considers it part of China.
Italy included Taiwan in a ban on flights from China, a measure announced after the W.H.O. declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. While Vietnam backed down, Italy’s ban continues, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister told reporters.
Taiwan has 10 confirmed cases, compared to more than 14,000 in mainland China, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said.
"The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Taiwan is not greater than in most of the affected countries," he said. "Apart from China, no other country, no other country has had its flight banned by Italy."
China has always tried to limit diplomatic relations and recognition of Taiwan in international organizations such as the W.H.O. Taiwan previously participated as an observer in the World Health Assembly, the governing body of the group. But since then it has been excluded as Beijing has increased pressure on Taiwan under President Tsai Ing-wen, who is skeptical about the closer ties with Beijing.
"It is not fair to the 23 million people in Taiwan, and it is not fair to other people who might otherwise get support from Taiwan if we were not excluded," Wu said.
In Hong Kong, some residents are pushing for more stringent restrictions on arrivals from mainland China. Some 9,000 medical workers have pledged to start a strike on Monday, a threat that alarms territory officials as they fight to contain the outbreak.
Workers are demanding that Hong Kong close all checkpoints to visitors from mainland China, saying they pose a threat to health workers. Workers plan to paralyze non-emergency and emergency services in hospitals, said the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, a union formed during the city's anti-government protest movement.
"We believe that such actions are our last resort," the alliance wrote in a statement on Saturday night.
Under the plan, non-essential hospital staff members who belong to the union would not go to work on Monday. If the government did not close the border and attend to its other demands before 9 p.m. local time, union members who handle emergency services would also attack, the union said.
Matthew Cheung, the Hong Kong official number 2, appealed to medical workers to reconsider, comparing them to the guardians of the public.
"At this critical moment, I believe that the general public would have medical staff to fight the epidemic together, in a spirit of professionalism," he wrote in a blog post on Sunday.
Government officials in Hong Kong say the number of visitors from the mainland and other countries had declined significantly after several border points and railway stations closed and halved flight arrivals.
But several border locations remain open, and many medical workers fear being overwhelmed by an avalanche of visitors seeking treatment in the renowned Hong Kong health system.
They have also expressed frustrations about patients from mainland China who hide their travels and medical history, which can endanger other patients.
The reports were contributed by Chris Buckley of Wuhan, China; Alexandra Stevenson and Sui-Lee Wee of Hong Kong; Choe Sang-Hun of South Korea; Jason Gutierrez of Manila; and David Halbfinger and Isabel Kershner of Jerusalem.
