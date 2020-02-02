Philippines reports first death from coronavirus outside of China

Hours later, the government announced its fifteenth case, which seemed to confirm the local transmission of the virus. A 72-year-old woman who had stayed at home was largely infected, probably through her son. He returned from a trip to Wuhan on January 23.

By Sunday, with infections in more than 14,000 worldwide, nations continued to expand travel restrictions and exclude visitors from China.

New Zealand said on Sunday it would deny entry to visitors who leave or travel through mainland China for two weeks starting Monday. Citizens and residents of New Zealand may enter from China, but must remain in quarantine for 14 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Ultimately, this is a public health decision," he said, adding that the restrictions were precautionary measures to keep New Zealand free of viruses and contain the global outbreak.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a meeting of ministers in Jerusalem on Sunday to make national preparations "because we believe the virus will arrive," his office said in a statement. Along with the preparations "to isolate those who have been infected and treat them,quot; for two weeks at home, the country has temporarily closed "land crossings, seaports and airports on arrivals from China."

Israeli citizens who visited China may return, The statement said.

In addition, some 1,700 Chinese construction workers whose work permits had expired and were supposed to return to China this weekend would be granted extended stays in Israel. According to Israeli news reports, they are allowed to continue working instead of being replaced by newly recruited workers who could arrive with the virus.

The United States and Australia have also extended travel restrictions, temporarily prohibiting non-citizens who recently traveled to China.