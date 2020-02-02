Phaedra Parks encourages moms children to "bond with their kings,quot;

After the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, a trend has appeared in social networks. Dads publicly declared their love for their daughters, and men have been posting precious photos with their babies.

As you know, Phaedra Parks is the mother of two children, Dylan and Ayden, and encourages moms who have children to also join them. Check out his post below:

& # 39; After seeing all the #girldad posts, I had to represent all the #boy # moms who became honorary #cub #scouts, handle mistakes and learn to enjoy activities that never thought of their wildest dreams to bond with your #kingos young! #boymom #parenting #tbt #momlife #thanks # blessed to have a #prince and #President 👑 ’Phaedra captioned his post.

A follower said: Sí Yes, sister, I just posted this! Let's have #boymoms in trend! My son has just arrived at the honor roll # proudmomma❤️ ’

Someone else posted this: Ay Go Ayden! You know that I am an Eagle Scout! "And one commenter said:" #boymom Definitely, I'm ❤️ my son has grown up but he definitely had me on a mission. "

A follower posted this: ‘Yes. My dad died when I was four years old. My whole life was made up of a #boymom, "and someone else posted this:" Being a #boymom has been the most rewarding part of my life. He is now 21 years old and becomes sweeter as the years go by! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’

A fan wrote: ‘Yes, sister, I just posted this! Let's have #boymoms in trend! My son just made the # proudmomma❤️ ’honor roll and another follower posted this:" Phaedra – don't do this 😩 considering the origin of the daddy girl's posts – give it a minute "

Someone said: ‘You are a great mother! Your boys look healthy, rich and wise! "And another follower posted:" I think the #girldad trend was an honorary trend for Kobe. Not just because … moms can have their focus at another appropriate time. "

Phaedra was really emotional these days, as were all who followed the tragic recent events.

The death of Kobe Bryant and the other losses made people think that the things of life should not be taken for granted.



