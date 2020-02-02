PGA Tour in honor of Kobe Bryant in the 16th hole of the Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour will honor the late Kobe Bryant by altering the location of the 16th hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open.

The hole in the famous hole of the par 3 stadium at TPC Scottsdale will be cut 24 steps and eight steps from the left edge of the green, a nod to the uniform numbers Bryant made famous during his 20-year NBA career. The flag will be yellow with a purple 24 on one side and 8 on the other.

"I think that's incredible," said Rickie Fowler, who is tied for 40th in the final round. "It's a great gesture. You can't do enough for what Kobe has done and the impact it has had on everyone."

Tony Finau, who has paid his respects to Bryant during the tournament, has an advantage of a blow on Webb Simpson after the third round.

Everyone has paid tribute to Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident a week ago Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in Calabasas, California.