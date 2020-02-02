Peter Wright wins the Masters with victory over Michael Smith in Sunday's final | Darts news

Home Sports Peter Wright wins the Masters with victory over Michael Smith in Sunday's...

Peter Wright continued his victory in the World Championship by claiming the title at the Season Opening Masters

Peter Wright began his 2020 season with another major television title, beating Michael Smith 11-10 in a shootout on the last leg to claim the opening Masters of the year.

Snakebite made history by claiming his first world title on New Year's Day at Alexandra Palace, ending a series of heartbreaking defeats in major finals with a 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen.

He promised later that he would go stronger and fulfilled the first time he asked, beating Smith in an entertaining conclusion of the weekend that condemns Bully Boy to another defeat in a great television final, the fifth of his career.

Smith missed three darts in the decisive that opened the door to Wright, who pounced to add the Masters title to his 2017 UK Open and the World Championship a little over a month ago.

"I am a very lucky player tonight, Michael should have won that," said Wright, who heads to Aberdeen to face Van Gerwen on the opening night of the Premier League action on Thursday.

"I've been in your position many times before, so I know how you feel and it's not pleasant."

"Obviously I'm on the moon to win the first tournament of the year and I hope there are many more. I think my performance dropped at the end of the day, I started losing too many doubles, so I need to cut that."

Premier League Darts, Night One, Aberdeen

Michael Smith v Glen Durrant
Gary Anderson vs. Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen vs. Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson
Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Premier League darts live

February 6, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Live

Wright began his year as a champion by sinking Joe Cullen in the first round, followed Sunday with a 10-0 laundering of Dave Chisnall in the last eight and an 11-7 victory over the winning World Cup colleague Gary Anderson to achieve the end.

Smith beat Suljovic and Adrian Lewis on their way to the last four where he needed a gunfight on the last leg to fire UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall to set up his appointment with Snakebite in the final at Milton Keynes.

2020 Masters

Final Peter Wright 11-10 Michael Smith
Semifinals Michael Smith 11-10 Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright 11-7 Gary Anderson
Quarter finals Nathan Aspinall 10-8 Jonny Clayton
Michael Smith 10-6 Adrian Lewis
Peter Wright 10-0 Dave Chisnall
Gary Anderson 10-2 Gerwyn Price
First round Jonny Clayton 10-6 Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall 10-4 James Wade
Michael Smith 10-6 Mensur Suljovic
Adrian Lewis 10-5 Rob Cross
Peter Wright 10-7 Joe Cullen
Dave Chisnall 10-8 Daryl Gurney
Gary Anderson 10-8 Ian White
Gerwyn Price 10-9 Simon Whitlock

The dart show podcast

Download and subscribe to catch up with The Darts Show podcast every fifteen days

In addition to Wright's triumph, Van Gerwen's first defeat in the tournament since 2014 was the main story, the Welshman Jonny Clayton defeated world number 1 on the Marshall Arena stage,

MVG had been undefeated in 20 games, but Clayton's superior duplication in Wales No. 2 led him to a flying start, a brilliant 116 finished the climax of his three-stage explosion to start the game.

Van Gerwen fought to return to the contest and when he reached level 5-5 it seemed that the Dutchman was ready to run to the finish line in his chase for a sixth consecutive title.

However, it was Clayton who provided the increase, winning five of the next six stages for an impressive 10-6 success, but his delight was brief when Nathan Aspinall defeated The Ferret in Sunday's quarterfinal match.

Follow every week of the Premier League at Sky Sports, starting in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6, and 17 weeks of action continue every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.

%MINIFYHTMLe3e0022c3f940b3747a1f8ae9c12935217%

