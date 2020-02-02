Peter Gunz is supposed to be the new host of "Cheaters,quot;

Roommates, if they have watched any type of television during the day, I am almost certain they have run into a program called & # 39; Cheaters & # 39 ;. You all know the profile of a despised man or woman who suspects that his partner is cheating on you and ready a whole camera team (and host) to catch you on the spot!

Throughout the program, the camera team follows this person and when they get caught doing what they do, BOOM, the camera team and the host of the & # 39; Cheaters & # 39; They appear and basically ask why they have opted for their dirty dog ​​shapes. !

Interestingly, the show is being renewed and has been helped by nothing less than Peter Gunz! This is Peter Gunz, from Love & Hip-Hop New York. Now, if you've seen Love & Hip-Hop, you're familiar with the love triangle that Peter had with the mother of his children Tara Wallace and his musical partner turned into an impromptu wife, Amina Buddafly. During all this situation, there were many traps! Peter often cheated Amina with Tara, or cheated Tara with Amina in the name of musical passion!

Anyway you want to cut it, honestly, Peter can be perfect for the concert! Actually, he turned to Instagram to make the announcement, posting a picture of himself with the "Cheaters,quot; logo simply by saying, "Who better to help you catch a cheater than Peter? Don't ask questions, just tune in to the f * ck. "

I couldn't have said it more eloquently if I had tried Roommates! The question remains, will you join? Let us know!