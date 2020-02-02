Personal Friend sets the GoFundMe page for Shaun Weiss amid his robbery scandal

A close and personal friend of the Powerful Ducks Former student Shaun Weiss, who played Greg Goldberg, the Mighty Ducks team goalkeeper, says he has created a GoFundMe page for the actor after he was arrested earlier this week.

Drew Gallagher, in a conversation with journalists from People magazine, talked about his friend and said that, although Shaun was certainly not "innocent," the world could show more compassion for his particular situation.

Gallagher, while speaking frankly about Weiss's actions, argued that Shaun was not without personal guilt or responsibility, because clearly, his actions led him to where he is. However, Mr. Drew argued that if someone were closer to him, they would discover that he was a much better person than was informed and conceived.

Gallagher states that Shaun is "sick,quot; and "mentally ill," and the world has simply given up on him. According to Weiss's friend, Shaun is one of the most kind and gentle human beings that exists and was like a "brother,quot; to him.

Drew believes that mental health problems are definitely the root of this problem. According to Drew, Shaun is a great comedian, and he loves being on stage and making people laugh. The actor understands the problem he is in, Drew added, but said his brain has simply taken a different direction.

Gallagher expects to raise approximately $ 25,000 for Weiss to help him with rehabilitation costs and the cost of his bond. So far, Drew has managed to accumulate around $ 4,500 for Mr. Weiss. Reportedly, Shaun, who was arrested for public intoxication in August 2018, broke into a man's garage in Van Nuys.

The windshield of the car broke down, the Marysville Police Department confirmed. At the time of the crime, Shaun had been ingesting methamphetamine. In 2017, Shaun was also accused of owning methamphetamine and was sentenced to 150 days in prison, however, due to overcrowding, he was suddenly released.

Ad

Only five days later, he was arrested again for drug possession and then announced that he had enrolled in a rehabilitation program.



Post views:

0 0