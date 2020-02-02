Patrick Mahomes could have been baseball's next big star.

%MINIFYHTMLa332fdfd661dc9530aecce1c3e5d3c5711% %MINIFYHTMLa332fdfd661dc9530aecce1c3e5d3c5712%

That shouldn't come as a surprise. The budding quarterback quarterback for the Chiefs is a genetic monster, after all, and professional sports are in his bloodline: his father, Pat Mahomes, was a veteran MLB pitcher and was recruited in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB Draft. Elder Mahomes spent 11 seasons pitching in the big leagues, but he never lived up to the best talent billing, pitching at a 5.47 ERA while spending time with the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Pirates, Watchmen and puppies.

MORE: Super Bowl 54 selections, predictions from SN experts

But the youngest Mahomes is alone in an athlete class: we have seen what he can do with a soccer ball in the field with 300-pound defensive linemen who hit him, but long before he was taken No. 10 overall In the 2017 NFL Draft, I was preparing to be a second generation baseball star.

Patrick Mahomes baseball career

Mahomes was a three-sport athlete in high school: he was a top recruit in both football and baseball, and basketball was his third sport. As a pitcher at Whitehouse High School in Texas, Mahomes boasted a fastball in the mid-90s with the creation of a curved ball rather than, well, it's pretty good, to say the least. It is rare to find players who throw with such controlled speed that they leave high school.

Mahomes was also a field prospect that boasted raw power, some of which you can see in this video:

As a top-level prospect in the 2014 MLB Draft, Mahomes could have gone relatively high, but his strong commitment to attend the Texas University of Technology and his love for football deterred the teams, and had a considerable drop in the draft.

But the Tigers decided to take a risk with Mahomes and recruited him in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. It was a low risk and high reward choice: Mahomes did not sign and fulfilled his commitment to Texas Tech, where he went on to play football.

Mahomes' baseball days were not over: he continued to play baseball during his first year in college, although he appeared in only three games with the Red Raiders. Mahomes had no hits in two at-bats and gave up three races won as a reliever in those three games. He would leave the baseball team before his second year, as he wanted to focus solely on football.

Patrick Mahomes without hits

But there was probably no clearer indication of the potential in Mahomes' right arm than in March 2014, when his Whitehouse High School faced Mount Pleasant. It was a show for different reasons.

Mahomes, one of the best baseball recruits, threw a game without hits and struck out 16 batters in a 2-1 victory. The only race Mount Pleasant would cross in Mahomes was through a wild field, preceded by two walks and a touch of sack. (Don't touch, kids. Home runs pay them).

But Mahomes was not the only future MLB talent in the game: on the opposite side, future MLB pitcher Michael Kopech took the ball for Mount Pleasant. Kopech was known as a nasty firefighter, throwing up to 98 mph, and would be selected by the Red Sox in the 2014 MLB Draft, a first-round pick. Later, Kopech would be part of the package that sent Chris Sale to Boston.

But Mahomes wouldn't be finished for the day: that night, Whitehouse played against Princeton High School, and Mahomes would go 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three races driven in the competition. He finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.