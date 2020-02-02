Pamela Anderson says "Love is a risk,quot; after the separation of Jon Peters

As the world knows, Pamela Anderson surprised the world when it was revealed that she and Jon Peters, the film's producer, got married suddenly after spending years apart from each other. In addition, the commotion occurred twice when it was announced that it would be suspended only 12 days after the ceremony.

According to Us magazine, Pamela visited her Instagram on Sunday, February 2 to reveal her thoughts about her lost love. The 52-year-old actress wrote in a subtitle: "Love is a risk,quot;, below the photo that illustrates the Baywatch Alum with a black dress.

Anderson continued along the same lines, making reference to Albert Einstein's alleged quotation that crazy people engage in the same behavior over and over again and expect a different result. As fans of the former Playboy model know, he has married another four times in the past.

It was February 1 when Anderson announced that she and the 74-year-old woman were separating after only 12 days together. They got married in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20. Anderson has two children, Dylan Lee and Thomas Lee, both with Tommy Lee, the drummer of Motley Crue.

However, a source who spoke with the media said that Peters and Pamela never managed to obtain a marriage license, so separation will not be difficult. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, the star said she and Jon decided not to obtain an official marriage license.

In addition, Peters later told THR only one day after they symbolically married that he had kept an eye on Pamela all his life, even when he and the actress met in the 1980s at the Playboy Mansion. Anderson fans know they really dated for quite some time.

After the news of his wedding, Jon praised Pamela, arguing that he had never been given the opportunity to truly flourish as an artist. He added that there were beautiful women all over the world for him to choose, but he chose her for a special reason.

Ad

Reportedly, Jon helped start Pamela's career by paying many of her lessons in the entertainment industry, including acting, voice and dance classes. He later got a role in Home improvement Y Baywatch.



Post views:

0 0