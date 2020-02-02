Paisley Park team counting days | Racing news





Paisley Park – all systems go through Cheltenham

Emma Lavelle is counting the days for Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle after the comfortable victory of Paisley Park in Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old seems to be one of the bankers of the Festival after stretching his winning career to seven at Cleeve Hurdle.

Lavelle believes that his rivals would be wrong to think that Paisley Park is just a spectator, and insists that he does not lack speed.

"It's been great, he's very happy and everything is fine," he said.

"He was really unreal, he is becoming more and more professional in the whole matter: he is a very good boy and everything is very exciting."

"They have tried several ways to beat him. What happens to him is that, since he is a three-point man, people think he is slow, but he is far from being a man, he is also a fast horse. He is very special."

"Aidan (Coleman) mocked him when he went down the hill and immediately returned straight to the bridle, which means that Aidan had to pull. It is very difficult to accelerate twice, but he did."

"Now we are fulfilling the days."