Paint The Dream aimed at close brothers | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLec059054743710630509adbb89b8b63211% %MINIFYHTMLec059054743710630509adbb89b8b63212%





Fergal O & # 39; Brien, coach

%MINIFYHTMLec059054743710630509adbb89b8b63213% %MINIFYHTMLec059054743710630509adbb89b8b63214%

Fergal O & # 39; Brien is plotting a route to the Cheltenham Festival with Paint The Dream after deciding to dodge the persecution of the novices of Scilly Isles in Sandown.

Although without victories after three openings on fences to date, Brian Boru's castrated horse has performed well in defeat, including a second place behind Midnight Shadow at Dipper's Novice Hunt in Cheltenham on New Year's Day New.

The six-year-old had the option of moving up to the first grade level over the weekend, but O & # 39; Brien plans to keep his eyesight a little lower before a possible appearance in the pursuit of disabled people from Close Brothers Novices in Prestbury Park in March. .

"We had an inclination in the windmills (in the Dipper) and we were seconds. That was great and will enter the Close Brothers now that it is qualified. That would be our plan," said O & # 39; Brien.

"I could go to Exeter for a rookie chase of more than two miles and three. We could go there and see how we got along."

Paint The Dream is a 25-1 shot for close brothers with William Hill.