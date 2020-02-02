Odion Ighalo: Manchester United moves a dream come true | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb8262ea9cfd10bd764ebe021e0b03e3d11% %MINIFYHTMLb8262ea9cfd10bd764ebe021e0b03e3d12%









Odion Ighalo speaks exclusively with Sky Sports News and says his "dream,quot; of moving to Manchester United now "feels real."

Odion Ighalo told Sky Sports News exclusively that becoming a Manchester United player is a dream come true.

Ighalo sealed a loan move on the last day of delivery to United from the Chinese side of Shanghai Shanghai Super League.

The former Watford forward landed at Manchester airport on Sunday morning and said he is enjoying the opportunity to prove himself in Old Trafford.

"It's a dream come true because since I was a child I followed and dreamed of Manchester United," Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

"But now it's a reality. I can't say much more until it starts."

Reflecting on the last days before the transfer, Ighalo said: "It has been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester in the first place.

"This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, to my agent and to the coach who gave me the opportunity to be here."

"I am happy to be here and work with the team and finish very well this season."