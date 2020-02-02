Novak Djokovic defeats Dominic Thiem in five sets to win his eighth Australian Open title | Tennis news

Djokovic shook, looking bad sometimes, taking out his frustrations about referee Damien Dumusois, recovering from deficit 2-1 to defeat Thiem in five and claim his eighth Australian Open title and the 17th Grand Slam





Novak Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem in five exciting sets to win the eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Serbian won his 17th Grand Slam title overall with an entertaining victory of 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena and denied Thiem his first great crown.

Djokovic resisted a return of Thiem to win the first set

While Djokovic entered the contest looking for a 17th Grand Slam, Thiem knew he could rely on his recent record against the Serbian who had defeated him in four of his last five games.

And after Daniil Medvedev pushed Rafael Nadal until the end in the final of the US Open, it was Thiem's ​​turn to face the old guard. But the 26-year-old Austrian, who was second in Nadal at the French Open in the last two years, was immediately pressed by an intimidating Djokovic on his favorite surface. It was no surprise when he broke through before running in a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Thiem, however, responded with some style after beating Djokovic during a 24-shot rally to win a break point. And he took his chance after forcing the elastic Djokovic to make a rare mistake on the reverse wing to return it to 3-4. Exceptional defensive work allowed Thiem to level up after returning to the competition.

A double foul by the Austrian handed Djokovic the first game

Djokovic, a dominant force in Melbourne Park, where he has never lost a semifinal or final he has played, turned up the heat in the tenth game, taking advantage of his second set point opportunity after a double inopportune foul by Thiem to advance after 52 minutes of pulsating tennis.

The 32-year-old Belgrade player had an impressive 11-3 record in the Grand Slam finals after winning the first set, but he felt the pressure coming from the end of the Thiem court and a calamitous double foul by the Serbian handed him over to his opponent a break early in the second set before the second seed lifted his game to counterattack in the eighth game.

Then, Djokovic received two infractions at successive points in the next game that cost him a first service, and Thiem claimed the advantage. Djokovic touched the referee Damien Dumusois with sarcasm in his foot when he returned to his seat and then said: "Good job man, become famous. Well done." Thiem duly completed the set to level up.

Thiem had been considered a clay court specialist, but 2019 turned out to be a revolutionary season on hard courts, with three of Thiem's ​​five titles coming to the surface. He was testing his talent throughout the field against Djokovic, who had clearly lost his pace and dropped his service in consecutive service games to give the Austrian a 4-0 lead in the third set.

After losing six consecutive games, Djokovic finally broke that sequence with a hold, but it was too late to return and Thiem closed it 6-2 to get close to his first Grand Slam title.

A tired Djokovic had already consulted the doctor during the previous set and left the court before the beginning of the room to receive medical attention.

Time off the court seemed to revive Djokovic, as both players hit him with a hammer and tweezers in an entertaining fourth set. Djokovic showed resistance and perseverance to save the breaking point in the third game and that turned out to be a great moment, as he started serving better again, looking more stable.

He made the breakthrough in the eighth game before serving to send the game to a decisive shooting.

It was the third time in the last four years that the Australian Open final went to five sets and Thiem, who was trying to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title, made three mistakes On the right side. Allow Djokovic to take a 2-1 lead before consolidating the break by winning a fourth nervous game.

Djokovic recovered from a two-set deficit to one to beat Thiem in five

A clutch service put Djokovic to a game to win another title in Melbourne with 5-3 and he succeeded after four hours to remain the king of Melbourne.

Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic: Match Statistics Thiem Match statistics Djokovic 13 Aces 9 9 5 5 Double faults 5 5 69% Percentage of victories in the first service 76% Four. Five% Second service victory percentage 51% 12/5 Break points earned 12/5 55 Total winners 46 57 Unforced errors 57 23/31 Net Points Earned 24/29 147 Total points earned 157

