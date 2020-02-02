Nominations for the 65th Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards

2019 will be a memorable year for cinema, as the audience was not only treated with quality films, but also saw some innovative concepts and stories on the screen. And with the 65th edition of the Filmfare 2020 Awards just around the corner, it's time to celebrate and appreciate the great year that was 2019. As with all editions, the 65th edition of the FIlmfare 2020 awards promises to be a night to remember and, since he changed his base to Assam for this time, we assure you that the night will be even more memorable for movie lovers. While the winners will receive the black lady on February 15 of this month, until then we list all the nominations for the big night. Scroll down to see who made the cut …

Best film

Chhichhore

Gully boy

Mission mangal

Uri: the surgical blow

War

Best movie (criticism)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (Vasan Bala)

Photography (Ritesh Batra)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

The sky is pink (Shonali Bose)

Best director

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Jagan Shakti (Mangal Mission)

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

Siddharth Anand (War)

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best actor in a leading role (male)

Akshay Kumar (Kesari)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Bala)

Hrithik Roshan (Super 30)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best actor (male – critics)

Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)

Ayushmann Khurrana (article 15)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (photography)

Rajkummar Rao (Judge Hai Kya)

Best Leading Role Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good Newwz)

Priyanka Chopra (The sky is pink)

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

Vidya Balan (Mangal Mission)

Best Actor (Female – Critics)

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Kangana Ranaut (Judge Hall Kya)

Radhika Madan (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Sanya Malhotra (photography)

Taapsee Pannu (Saandh ki Aankh)

Best actor in a supporting role (male)

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

Ranvir Shorey (Sonchiriya)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Vijay Varma (Gully Boy)

Best actor in a supporting role (female)

Amrita Singh (Badla)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Kamini Kaushal (Kabir Singh)

Madhuri Dixit (Kalank)

Seema pahwa (bullet)

Zaira Wasim (The sky is pink)

Best music album

Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy

Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet – Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva – Kabir Singh

Pritam – Kalank

Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh and Jasleen Royal – Kesari

Vishal-Shekhar – Bharat

Best lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Kalank Nahi Ishq (Kalank)

Divine and Ankur Tewari – Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil – Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir – Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Mithoon- Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh)

Tanishk Bagchi – Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Best Reproduction Singer (Man)

Arijit Singh – Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Arijit Singh – Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Nakash Aziz- Slow Motion (Bharat)

B Praak – Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Tandon bag – Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Best Reproduction Singer (Woman)

Neha Bhasin – Chashni (Bharat)

Thakur lamp – Mere Sohneya (Kabir Singh)

Shilpa Rao – Ghungroo (War)

Shreya Ghoshal – Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal, Vaishali Mhade – Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

Sona Mohapatra, Jyotica Tangri – Baby Gold (Saand Ki Aankh)

Better dialogue

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Bala- Niren Bhatt

Chichhore – Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy – Vijay Maurya

Sonchiriya- Sudip Sharma

Super 30 – Sanjeev Dutta

Best screenplay

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Gully Boy – Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Mangal Mission – R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh Dharma, Saket

Kondiparthi

Saand Ki Aankh – Balwinder Singh Janjua

Section 375 – Manish Gupta and Ajay Bahl

Sonchiriya – Sudip Sharma

Best original story

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Chhichhore – Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy – Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota – Vasan Bala

Mangal Mission – Jagan Shakti

Sonchiriya – Abhishek Chaubey, Sudip Sharma

Debut Awards

Best debut director

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Jagan Shakti (Mangal Mission)

Raj Shaandilya (Dreamgirl)

Tushar Hiranandani (Saand Ki Aankh)

Raj Mehta (Good Newz)

Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2)



Best debut (male)

Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Meezaan Jaffrey (Malaal)

Siddhanth Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Vardhan Puri (Yeh Saali Aashiqui)

Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2)

Zaheer Iqbal (Notebook)

Best debut (female)

Ananya Panday (Student of the year 2)

Pranutan Bahl (Notebook)

Tara Sutaria (Student of year 2)

Saiee Manjrekar (Dabbangg 3)

Sharmin Segal (Malaal)

Shivaleeka Oberoi (Yeh Saali Aashiqui)