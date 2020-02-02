Nicki Minaj shows a slim figure, fans love it

%MINIFYHTML7337b0fce24f355345d7767632a37ba111% %MINIFYHTML7337b0fce24f355345d7767632a37ba112%

La rapper & # 39; Nice to Meet Ya & # 39; He leaves his Instagram post without subtitles, but that doesn't stop people from praising his new look when a fan says: & # 39; You look so good, baby! & # 39;

Up News Info –

Nicki Minaj It is here to serve looks. The successful "Anaconda" producer recently visited her Instagram account to share new photos of herself in which she looked incredibly beautiful while losing 15 pounds.

In the new image, Nicki was sizzling with a tight green and blue outfit. She put on a lime green blouse with bare shoulders and long sleeves made of feathers. Completing her look was a low cut blouse with a short pencil skirt and royal blue heels. The outfit combined with its green tufts, which also had a blue stripe on the front, since it kept its simple accessories with an ankle brace on its left foot and a huge rock on its finger.

In another click, you could see the raptress huddled next to her husband Kenneth Petty. Her husband looked equally stylist in a black and blue top and black pants. He combined the look with blue sneakers and a huge chain necklace.

Nicki left the post untitled, but that didn't stop people from praising his new look. "You look so good baby!" a fan wrote in the comments section and someone else added: "There is the state of Reina." Another fan sprouted: "Bae returned with a BANG."

Singer She mai He was also among those who sang praises to Nicki. "If you look good," she said next to a fire emoji. Meanwhile, ex "The true housewives of Atlanta"star Phaedra Parks commented: "Why do you make us green with envy?"

The new look showed a great transformation, since Nicki was known for being a thick girl. A former star stylist previously told MTO News: "[Nicki] is a small woman, so you can see every pound that increases. She climbed around 15 pounds and you can see each and every one of them."

Apart from that, the post was one of the first photos Nicki published after a social media break since November 2019. Prior to this, Nicki and Kenneth made their first public appearance at the Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami. The married couple was there for the club's Big Game Weekend before the 2020 Super Bowl.