Nick Lachey breaks his silence about the memory of ex-wife Jessica Simpson detailing her past together

%MINIFYHTMLf4738d77008f0d0df60e670b9b7c367511% %MINIFYHTMLf4738d77008f0d0df60e670b9b7c367512%

Jessica Simpson is definitely an "Open Book,quot; in her memoirs with the same name and that means revealing personal details about her life and her past relationships as well. A person is particular to whom the public already knows that he has written a lot about his ex-husband Nick Lachey!

That said, it makes sense for fans to wonder what their opinion is about this situation.

%MINIFYHTMLf4738d77008f0d0df60e670b9b7c367513% %MINIFYHTMLf4738d77008f0d0df60e670b9b7c367514%

Well, it turns out that not only did he not approach him before the publication, but Nick has not yet read a paper of what he had to say!

%MINIFYHTMLf4738d77008f0d0df60e670b9b7c367515% %MINIFYHTMLf4738d77008f0d0df60e670b9b7c367516%

Nick has broken his silence about his ex-wife's revealing book that will be released on February 4.

However, although the whole issue is not yet available, excerpts from spoilers have been published and one in particular has detailed the marriage and separation of Jessica and Nick.

That said, Jessica states, among other things, that after her divorce was finalized, they still connected a few times and that Nick also begged her not to leave him.

While attending Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Fanatics party, Nick chatted with Us Weekly and told the publication about upcoming memoirs.

When asked if he had reviewed the book before it was published, since it appeared in it, he replied: "Well, no, I haven't read a single word." Both (he and his wife Vanessa) have not read the book, and no, she did not come before it was published. "

As you may know, Jessica Simpson wrote about the fact that after seeing him portray himself as a "victim,quot; in his 2006 documentary, he felt responsible and called him.

Ad

They connected, but that only made it clearer that there was "no connection,quot; and gave "confirmation,quot; that this man was no longer my husband. The whole situation was very dark. I didn't want the energy in my house. When he came out the door, I knew I would never see him again. "



Post views:

0 0