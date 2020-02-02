NFL overtime rules: What's wrong with the current format and how can it be fixed?

%MINIFYHTMLc4f9785f51030864eaa3201edec44aa211% %MINIFYHTMLc4f9785f51030864eaa3201edec44aa212%

The debate over whether the NFL uses the best possible form of overtime is as old as the overtime rule itself. No, it's older, or we wouldn't have overtime in the first place.

%MINIFYHTMLc4f9785f51030864eaa3201edec44aa213% %MINIFYHTMLc4f9785f51030864eaa3201edec44aa214%

Which means we've been debating this for longer than most of us have had to debate it. The first overtime playoff game of sudden death was in 1958. That concept was introduced in the regular season in 1974. The rules have been modified once or twice, but the whole initiative has been wrong from the beginning, because it is based Much in randomness. of a coin toss.

%MINIFYHTMLc4f9785f51030864eaa3201edec44aa215% %MINIFYHTMLc4f9785f51030864eaa3201edec44aa216%

Ron Wolfley, 15 years of his acting as an Arizona Cardinals radio analyst, loved the extra time of sudden death that was in place when he played for the Cardinals, Browns and Rams from 1985 to 1995. "They should never have changed it. ". He told Sporting News. However, he has an idea that would have improved those rules and would still work to improve the current system.

MORE: fixing the NFL overtime should be easy as destroying arguments against change

"If you want to talk to me about how to forget the coin toss, simply by making it a local field advantage, I would be ready," Wolfley told SN. “Just to get all the luck out of the equation. This team is the local team; If there is extra time, first get the ball. It becomes part of the advantage of playing at home.

"If, in fact, the game goes to overtime and you are the opposite head coach, you can actually take this into account … as to whether you want to kick the extra point to tie the game or if you want to go ahead and try to win it out of the equation.

Wolfley's idea may not be his perfect vision of the NFL's overtime, but it is essential in two ways:

It shows that even someone who will defend sudden death: “Defense is supposed to be part of your team, just as special teams are supposed to be part of it. So, if, in fact, we kick the ball and you advance 90 yards for a touchdown, the game is over, ”he acknowledges that the luck inherent in the flip of a coin is a great detriment to any OT system that the NFL has used until date.

It also shows that there are multiple approaches to overtime football that would be an improvement over its current randomness.

Last spring, the NFL considered whether to change the current overtime rule: initial possession is decided by a coin toss. The team that owns the ball can first finish the game with a touchdown, but anything less ensures the second team the opportunity to own the ball and match or exceed the initial production of the team. If the game remains tied at that point, it becomes a sudden death contest. In the regular season competition, the whole situation lasts 10 minutes; if there is no winner then the game is declared tied. In the playoffs, the game continues indefinitely.

The Chiefs proposed to assure each team an opportunity to own the ball regardless of the result of the initial possession. They also asked that no coin toss be made in overtime and, instead, the winner of the pitch at the beginning of the game is given the option to kick or receive at the beginning of the additional period.

There was not enough support to take the matter to a vote, although officials decided to present the matter and discuss it again at this year's owner meetings.

"I'm sure it will appear again," Chief Coach Andy Reid told reporters earlier this month. "I feel like he has been raised every year that I have been in it. There is talk of somewhere in the meetings of owners and the combine. I am sure that it will appear again."

MORE: Five OT formats that would work better than the 10-minute NFL period

When the Chiefs lost the 2018 AFC championship game at home after the Patriots won the draw and led to a touchdown in their first possession, the fact that the Most Valuable NFL Player, Patrick Mahomes, never had the opportunity to play football, caused more criticism of the current rule. – and that the Heads press to consider an alternative.

However, this was not the first time that such circumstance generated debate. The same happened in Super Bowl 51, when the Falcons wasted a 28-3 lead and then lost in overtime when the Patriots scored in their initial handling, leaving the 2018 Most Valuable NFL Player Matt Ryan on the bench of the Falcons

It happened again this year, when the Saints faced the Vikings and lost in overtime when Minnesota drove 75 yards after winning the coin toss, leaving Drew Brees and catcher Michael Thomas as helpless spectators.

The random nature of the coin toss and its immense influence on the outcome of overtime games has led sports columnists as esteemed as Nancy Armor of USA Today, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports and, uh, this guy, to ask for a Change in overtime rules. .

ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho, who played three seasons with the Eagles and Browns, called the NFL on Twitter for the inequality of the overtime system: "That's a TERRIBLE way for the Saints season to end." Acho wrote. “The historic Drew Brees doesn't even touch the ball in OT. Another reason why the NFL overtime rules deserve scrutiny. ”

The resuscitated XFL, which starts playing next month, will hold any extra tie-break time through a "shooting,quot;, with five rounds of 2-point conversion moves led by the two teams. After five rounds, shooting conversions would be one round at a time, until one team scores and the other fails.

University football, since the 1995 bowling season, has used a format in which each team has possession in the 25-yard line and has the task of creating the highest possible score with that opportunity.

Opponents of changes in the NFL overtime often divert the conversation to those arrangements, seen as tricks or It is not real football. Wolfley, a four-time Pro Bowl player in special teams, vehemently opposes eliminating that element of the game from something as important as a playoff game or a Super Bowl.

"I want to watch the soccer game," he said. "Especially when playing overtime."

MORE: 11 playoff games that have fueled the call for change in overtime format

The Chiefs' proposal, of course, does not demand anything so drastic. In any case, it requires plus football. There are those who argue that the Chiefs should have had the means to "stop,quot; in the game for the AFC title last season, but that ignores the reality that the Patriots defense was not obliged to stop anything in overtime. . Why should your defense get a pass?

Wolfley acknowledges that he opposed the change of a sudden direct death. Then maybe I could live with the bosses' proposal. Or maybe they could live with yours? Either way, shed the power of the randomness of the coin toss of something as important as deciding a Super Bowl participant or, for God's sake, the Super Bowl champion.

"Honestly, as they are doing now, I have to admit it's okay," Wolfley told SN. "I'm not taking my eyes off how they are doing now."