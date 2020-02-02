NFL MVP Lamar Jackson also wants the success of Tom Brady's Super Bowl

MIAMI – Lamar Jackson joined Tom Brady to become an unanimous NFL MVP on Saturday, but Baltimore Ravens quarterback also wants to emulate Brady's success in the Super Bowls.

Jackson was confirmed as the MVP of the 2019 NFL season in Miami after starring in the 14-2 Ravens in his first full year as a starter. He broke Michael Vick's hurry record in a season for a quarterback and led the league with 36 touchdowns while passing a series of amazing moves with his legs and arms.

His performance earned him the 50 first-place votes of the MVP, which made him the second unanimous winner after Brady in 2010.

However, Jackson's season ended in disappointment, as the Ravens lost a division round clash against the Tennessee Titans. It's the Super Bowl rings, of which Brady has six, that the newly crowned MVP wants now.

Informed that he was only the second unanimous MVP winner, Jackson replied: "I'm trying to chase Brady. I'm not worried about any other quarterback because he has six Super Bowls. I have to get the first one and then it's on."

Reaching the top of a sport is usually a moment of reflection, but Jackson, who turned 23 last month, said he is still at the beginning of his trip in the NFL.

"I'm still young, I have a lot of work to do," he added. "I'm really not trying to stop at what I just did. (If) I win a Super Bowl, you'll probably see a lot more excitement."

"I'm fine with what I have now. I'm satisfied."

The Ravens coaching staff reaped the rewards of altering their offense to fit Jackson's unique skill set.

John Harbaugh won the NFL Coach of the Year award, not that he wanted to claim credit for the Jackson MVP campaign.

Instead, he praised Felicia Jones, Jackson's mother, for being in her son's corner when others said the athletic talented player should change positions, to runner or open catcher.

"Do you know who deserves credit for Lamar? Lamar. The good lord who gave him the talent and his mother," Harbaugh said. "I think his mother is the hero in all this. His mother turned his back on him all the time. We raise our children, and you want to see them well and fight for them a little."

"At all times, due to the circumstances and situations of football, it wasn't supposed to be a quarterback. And his mother made sure it was a quarterback and here he is, playing at the highest level differently."