India recovered from granting the second most expensive in the history of the T20I to complete a clean sweep of the 5-0 series over New Zealand.

Chasing 164, New Zealand was limited to 156-9 on Mount Maunganui when India came out of an upside down match with a seven-run victory.

The Black Caps looked good in the way of a comforting victory when a 99-run position between Ross Taylor (53) and Tim Seifert (50) led them to 116-3 in the 13th.

That partnership included crushing 34 tenth races on bowling by Indian sailor Shivam Dube.

Only the Englishman Stuart Broad, who was famous for six and six successive six by the Indian Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 World Cup, had conceded more races in a single T20I.

After that onslaught in Dube, the hosts appeared with full command, needing 66 runs of 60 balls with seven wickets in hand and Taylor and Seifert on their way to half a century.

However, Seifert's dismissal caused a remarkable collapse that caused New Zealand to lose six wickets for only 25 races while India recovered for victory.

Jasprit Bumrah was the choice of the Indian attack with excellent figures of 3-12 of its four overs, one of which was a maiden.

Tourists, who had won the previous two games in an exciting series after a Super Over, had previously made 163-3, with Rohit Sharma, captaining the side instead of the rested Virat Kohli, who scored 60 with 41 balls before. retire injured on 17 with a leg injury.

