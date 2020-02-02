New couple alert! Megan Thee Stallion is seen getting comfortable with G-Eazy at the pre-Super Bowl party

WENN / Instar / Avalon

In a video that circulates online, Hot Girl Summer is caught dancing in the rapper & # 39; No Limit & # 39; at a party in Miami before the latter puts his hand on his waist.

Is love blooming between Megan Thee Stallion Y G-Eazy? The two rappers were seen getting comfortable and practically all together at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend, which generated rumors that the two could see each other.

In a video circulating online, you could see Eazy talking to Megan while the others had fun dancing. Their interaction might seem normal if it wasn't for the way rapper "No Limit" played Hot Girl Summer while they talked. In another videoMegan danced on Eazy who then put her hand on her waist.

Neither Megan nor Eazy have not yet responded to speculation.

Megan is no stranger to dating rumors since she separated from MoneyBagg Yo. Rumor has it that he's dating people like Tristan Thompson Y Wiz Khalifa, the master of ceremonies was so upset by the numerous speculations that she let out her frustration on social networks. In his recent post on Twitter, he reminded people that "moving forward is not" belonging to the streets. "

Then it was after those who believed the rumors: "All of you, critical men and women, must grow, hehe." Apparently, many people agreed with Megan because her tweet got more than 24,000 retweets and 80,000 likes only a few hours after its publication.

On the other hand, Eazy was previously in a high profile relationship with Halsey. They started dating in 2017 before the release of their duet "Him & I". Later, in July 2018, the couple broke up for the first time and Halsey revealed the news through a social media post. However, the couple reconciled briefly after the split before resigning again in October 2018. Halsey has moved on with "American horror story"actor Evan Peters, with whom he started dating in October 2019.