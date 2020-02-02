NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: watch for free through live web, mobile or YouTube streaming | NBA News

%MINIFYHTMLf25a98dabe322b552008c543eec7cdf211% %MINIFYHTMLf25a98dabe322b552008c543eec7cdf212%

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans pelicans visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7 p.m. and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and YouTube.

Williamson, the No. 1 general pick in the 2019 Draft, missed the first 44 games of his team's season after knee surgery in October.

The Pelicans rookie made his NBA regular season debut on January 22 and, after a rusty start, broke out for 17 consecutive points in the last quarter to announce himself in the league.

Williamson's minutes gradually increased during the next three games of the Pelicans, with former Duke star helping his team beat the Boston Celtics, a game in which he published his first double double and the Cleveland Cavaliers. On his last outing, a 139-111 hit from the Memphis Grizzlies, Williamson scored 24 points on 9 of 15 shots.

The return of Williamson has revived the hopes of the Pelicans of an increase of the second half of the season that could still see them challenge for the eighth place of playoff in the West. However, they still have a lot of work to do, since they sit four games away from the current holders of that place, the Grizzlies.















Zion Williamson and the Pelicans visit James Harden and the Rockets in a primetime NBA clash



While the Pelicans have reason to be optimistic, the Rockets have concerns after suffering a recent alarming fall, losing six of their last 10 games and losing contact with the four best teams in the Western Conference.

His top scorer in the league, James Harden (36.6 points per game) has accumulated 24 points per pair in his last five appearances. Worse, the generally efficient Harden has made only 33.3 percent of his shots in that period and has shot a miserable 15.2 percent from the three-point range.

With Harden sitting Monday night against Utah, veteran bodyguard Eric Gordon turned on the Jazz by 50 points while Houston scored a surprising victory over the most fit NBA team. His subsequent defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday left the Rockets (30-18) in fifth place in the West with a game lead over the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to Harden's problems, the Rockets are also struggling with the absence of the starting center Clint Capela, who has missed two games due to a heel injury.

Watch the Pelicans take on the Rockets through a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Sunday night starting at 7 p.m.

