Naomi Campbell: Black History Month should NOT be only for black people!

Supermodel Naomi Campbell refuses to celebrate Black History Month, in the traditional way. So she is going and unilaterally changing her designed purpose. According to the supermodel, the month must be changed, to honor not only blacks. . . But all the people of color.

Naomi unveiled her beliefs yesterday, in an impressive Instagram post.

According to Wikipedia, Black History Month is an annual celebration that originates in the United States, where it is also known as African American History Month. It has received official recognition from the governments of the United States and Canada, and more recently it has been unofficially observed in Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

It began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora. It is celebrated in February in the United States and Canada, while in Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom it is celebrated in October.

Naomi expects the celebrations to open, to include not only blacks, but in his words "ALL people of color."

Naomi told her fans: "This month (Black History Month) we celebrate and recognize ALL people of color throughout the world; in all generations, industries and meanings."

