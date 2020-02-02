Murder of Khashoggi: Western powers are & # 39; sending the wrong message & # 39; | Saudi Arabia

%MINIFYHTML0877d3f00df5fe1d947dc524fdba4ff211% %MINIFYHTML0877d3f00df5fe1d947dc524fdba4ff212%

Agnes Callamard, United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, who has been investigating the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, co-author of a report suggesting the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) hacked a mobile phone belonging to Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon and The Washington Post.

"I think," said Callamard, "the piracy of Jeff Bezos is linked to a campaign directed against dissidents and against any person of strategic interest for information, communication and public relations."

Since effectively taking control of Saudi Arabia, MBS has been increasing the country's influence abroad. Khashoggi wrote critically about the de facto ruler for The Washington Post and in October 2018 he was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Although the Saudi government has imprisoned and sentenced to death some of the people who carried out the murder, Callamard has dismissed the process as a "mockery of justice."

"The people who had been identified at least planned and organized the murder, those people are walking free," Callamard explained.

Callamard regrets the response of the countries of the West. In the USA UU., Where Khashoggi was a resident, President Donald Trump has not been shy in expressing his admiration for MBS, saying he would be a "fool,quot; for not doing business with the kingdom.

"So far, the governments of the United States, of France, of the United Kingdom, have not been willing to challenge the crown prince for his behaviors, and in doing so, they are sending the wrong message," Callamard said.

Source: Al Jazeera