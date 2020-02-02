Mohammad Allawi: Who is the new appointed prime minister of Iraq? The | News

%MINIFYHTML071c89941f768c09e595c9d960809f6f11% %MINIFYHTML071c89941f768c09e595c9d960809f6f12%

After two months of political stalemate, Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mohammed Allawi on Saturday to replace interim Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned at the end of November before widespread anti-government protests.

The appointed prime minister has one month to form a government, It must be approved by the deeply divided parliament of the country. He has the task of running the country until early elections are held, for which there is no set date.

The appointment of Allawi, a former communications minister, followed an ultimatum from Salih, who said he would elect a new prime minister himself if the parties disagreed with a candidate.

But his election was instantly rejected by protesters who for months defied a bloody repression to demand a complete review of the country's ruling class.

"Mohammed Allawi is rejected," protesters chanted on Saturday at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, dismissing the prime minister appointed as an integral part of the post-2003 Iraqi political establishment.

Political career

Cousin of former Vice President and Prime Minister Iyad Allawi, the 65-year-old appointed prime minister is originally from Baghdad and Shia Muslim.

He earned an engineering degree from the American University of Beirut in the 1980s and began his political career after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 that overthrew President Saddam Hussein.

Member of parliament until 2005, he served twice as communications minister under former president Nouri al-Maliki.

Allawi resigned in 2012, accusing al-Maliki of political interference in his ministry and the government of turning a blind eye to corruption.

After his appointment, Allawi immediately expressed his support for the protests and promised justice for the hundreds of protesters killed by security forces since the uprising began in October.

"I promise you that the blood of the protesters and our security forces will not be in vain. The aggressors and criminals will be responsible and brought to justice," he said in a televised speech to the nation on Saturday night.

Like his predecessor, who was forced to resign during mass riots, Allawi promised to create jobs and fight corruption.

He also promised to form a government free of sectarianism and factionalism, one of the main demands of the protesters, before leading the country to an early parliamentary election.

"This commission is a great historical responsibility. Therefore, I promise God and the Iraqi people that I will do my best to serve this country," he said.

Some of the Iraqi factions rejected Allawi's appointment, but the influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr supported his weight.

"This is a good step for the future," wrote al-Sadr, who controls the largest block of Parliament and many ministerial publications, on Twitter. "I hope people have patience and continue their course of peaceful protests."

Aziz Jaber Sheal, a political analyst, said Allawi did not enjoy the support of all political blocs, but added that he hoped al-Sadr supporters would "back it up."

"If that is the case, the other political blocs will do the same."

The US embassy in Baghdad issued a statement on Saturday saying it hoped that Allawi's nomination would lead to "an independent and honest government committed to meeting the needs of the Iraqi people," while the United Nations welcomed his appointment.

"The appointed prime minister is facing a monumental task," said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, "the chief UN official in Iraq."

"The United Nations has again and again asked all interested parties to rise above partisanship and prioritize the national interest. Now is the time to act."