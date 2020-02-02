Moeen Ali plans to return to the England Test after briefly considering quitting smoking | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML00461a1da04addb5375bbfaf8ff2188911% %MINIFYHTML00461a1da04addb5375bbfaf8ff2188912%

"I was really hoping they would drop me into The Ashes so I could take the opportunity to get away a little. Being on the road for four or five years, I thought & # 39; I can't do this anymore & # 39;".





Moeen Ali says he plans to return to test cricket after briefly considering leaving the longest form.

Moeen Ali says he plans to return to test cricket after a difficult end to 2019 that made him feel happy when he was dropped during The Ashes, lost his red ball contract and considered abandoning the longest form forever.

Ali is currently on a break from the tests. Sky sports That is due to feeling "exhausted,quot; and wanting to get away from the "intensity,quot;, and the defeat of the England series in New Zealand and the 3-1 victory in South Africa were lost.

However, the all-terrain, part of the England team for the ODI and T20I against the Proteas, will talk with head coach Chris Silverwood and test captain Joe Root in the coming weeks to find out if he will make his return to the red ball in both. Sri Lanka test tour in March.

"I don't want anyone to think that I don't love playing for England because playing for your country is the best thing a cricketer can do," Ali said. Sky sports& # 39; Ian Ward before Tuesday's first ODI in Cape Town.

"Even in the warm-up games (one day) here, I was thinking & # 39; I've missed this & # 39 ;, which is exactly the feeling I want.

"I didn't feel as valued as I thought I should have been, and there were times when I thought I was going to stop playing test games, but I talked to Rooty and he felt it was still a big part of this." equipment.

"I'm going to talk to Spoons (Silverwood) and Rooty (about Sri Lanka), but ultimately it's about whether I feel like I'm ready to play again. I don't want people to feel that I'm choosing and choosing. I know I have to make sure I'm fresh and mentally ready to go out and act.

"I know that even if I decide to go to Sri Lanka, I may not enter immediately, but I will fight for my place. I thought (Bess) did not play very well in South Africa, but it was almost like," Yes, I could do it, I can still do that. "

"The ECB has supported me a lot. I want to be a better player again and be part of the whole trip. I don't want to go through (how I felt) again."

Ali losing his England red ball contract

In explaining his decision to move away from the Cricket Test, Ali said: "I felt exhausted. It was not a mental problem, I just felt completely exhausted, from travel, participation in such large games, the media."

"I needed to get away from cricket, particularly international cricket, just to get away from the scrutiny and intensity of everything. I love it, but it was too much for me."

"I hardly enjoyed playing and that is not a great place to be. I felt that it was only going to get worse, so I needed to go back."

Ali was left out by England after the first Ash Test at Edgbaston in August after scoring nothing and four with the bat and taking 3-172 in the two innings of Australia.

The spinner says he expected to be abandoned, as he felt "absolutely shattered,quot; after England's successful World Cup campaign and years of touring.

"I had to get up for the ashes and I remember thinking about bowling, & # 39; I don't want to be here & # 39; it's the worst possible place for a cricketer.

"It definitely affected me. I can see when I look back that my body language was horrifying throughout the game."

"Almost nothing happened to me. It was almost as if there was no interest. It was such a big game and the more I tried, the worse it was. It was so bad."

"I was definitely not enjoying my cricket. I wasn't playing with the fun I usually play with and I think I was getting too absorbed."

"I hoped not to play (the next Test in Lord & # 39; s) and I really hoped they would drop me so I could take that opportunity and get away a little."

"While on the road for four or five years, I thought & # 39; I can't keep doing this & # 39;. To be able to act in England, I needed to take this break now."

"I talk a lot in the locker room, I try to joke, keep the energy, try to lift the boys if they are fighting, even if I am fighting. I was not doing that towards the end."

Ali also spoke frankly about how he felt he was blamed for the defeats of England and how social networks can be extremely difficult for modern players to handle.

"I felt that when I lost it was always & # 39; it was his fault & # 39;. We would be 50, but it would always be my chance."

"It was like & # 39; played the worst shot of all & # 39;. Someone else would play a similar shot after the game and nobody would hit an eyelid. It seemed unfair most of the time."

"It becomes daunting, you are almost afraid of playing any blow and you get stuck in the middle. I have to be stronger personally, I know. I can't blame everyone. But it shows that noise can really affect you."

"Social networks are one of the most difficult things to play for England. I never cared what people say about me, but in the last year I started reading a bit and that really affected me. It absorbed me, I think a lot of players They do it.

"People talk to you like you're really fighting. I guess you can't get away from the noise. 100 percent affects players."

